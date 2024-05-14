Major Log Transport Event – One Week Away

The speed of transition or adoption of new transport technologies by forestry, log haulage and wood logistics companies has been phenomenal. The rapid development of new fueling options, improved productivity, improved safety, improved efficiencies and the requirement to reduce emissions to de-carbonize heavy transport fleets have all been major drivers to the change and rapid adoption we’re now seeing.

The very latest technologies and results from log transport and other heavy fleet trials and early commercial operations are going to be showcased in Rotorua, New Zealand next week, on 22-23 May 2023. Key equipment and technology providers include; Daimler Truck, Scania, Hyundai Motors, ETrucks, Cummins, Hiringa Energy, TrackIT NZ and Ponsse will be presenting along with the very early adopters, forestry and log haulage companies and harvesting operators including; Fennell Forestry, HWRichardson, Shea Transport, Manulife, Rayonier Matariki Forests, Offroad Trucking Services, Pacific Haulage and Mike Hurring Logging.

The electric truck market is showing similar exponential growth. The global electric truck market size is anticipated to reach US$11.08 billion by 2032 and is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate of 31.3% between 2023 and 2032.

The event runs next week in Rotorua, New Zealand. For those planning on travelling to Rotorua, a conference, a pre-conference workshop, trade exhibitions and a post-conference 50th reunion of log harvesting researchers from across the region have been planned.

For those unable to travel to Rotorua and live outside New Zealand, the full conference is going to be live streamed so you still have the opportunity of registering for the remote or virtual event.

Note: Last-minute registrations, programme details and further information can be found on the event website, www.woodtransport.events.

Special group rates to enable larger groups from one company to register have been set up for all those attending the event live. Discounted registration rates have also been set up for Log Transport Safety Council and Australian Forest Contractors Association members. Details on these rates can be found by calling either the LTSC or AFCA offices. Virtual online rates for those companies outside New Zealand and Australia who’re unable to travel to Rotorua have also been set up. Registrations can now be made directly on the event website.

