Chocolate Should Be Enjoyed By Children, Not Made By Them

High performing companies are mission-driven

As few as 6% of children in worst forms of child labor are being identified, and even fewer helped

62% of companies have policies to monitor, reduce or eliminate the exposure of children to pesticides

We eat chocolate for comfort, celebration, and indulgence. But what’s really going into the chocolate we buy? The Chocolate Scorecard (Fourth Edition) has surveyed the world’s biggest chocolate companies to find out! Some are rising to the challenge, but others continue to ignore consumer demand for chocolate that’s free of child labor, poverty, deforestation and chocolate that’s good for people and the planet.

The five top scoring companies have one thing in common. They all self-define as ‘mission’ driven. The Good Egg winners Original Beans and Tony's Chocolonely state their mission as follows.

Original Beans seeks to be growing a regenerative business which means each product comes with a net-positive carbon footprint and beans from the world’s best and best paid cacao growers. They also have the world's longest-running one-for-one forestation program.

Tony's Chocolonely wants 100% exploitation free to be the norm in the chocolate industry. They are seeking to change the industry from the inside out and have developed Tony’s Open Chain to support this mission. It is an industry-led initiative that helps chocolate brands transform their cocoa supply chains and become sustainability frontrunners. Other high scoring companies such as Cemoi, Aldi and Ben & Jerry’s are part of the Open Chain initiative.

