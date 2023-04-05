Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Chocolate Should Be Enjoyed By Children, Not Made By Them

Wednesday, 5 April 2023, 7:35 pm
Press Release: Be Slavery Free

 

  • High performing companies are mission-driven
  • As few as 6% of children in worst forms of child labor are being identified, and even fewer helped
  • 62% of companies have policies to monitor, reduce or eliminate the exposure of children to pesticides

We eat chocolate for comfort, celebration, and indulgence. But what’s really going into the chocolate we buy? The Chocolate Scorecard (Fourth Edition) has surveyed the world’s biggest chocolate companies to find out! Some are rising to the challenge, but others continue to ignore consumer demand for chocolate that’s free of child labor, poverty, deforestation and chocolate that’s good for people and the planet.

The five top scoring companies have one thing in common. They all self-define as ‘mission’ driven. The Good Egg winners Original Beans and Tony's Chocolonely state their mission as follows.

Original Beans seeks to be growing a regenerative business which means each product comes with a net-positive carbon footprint and beans from the world’s best and best paid cacao growers. They also have the world's longest-running one-for-one forestation program.

Tony's Chocolonely wants 100% exploitation free to be the norm in the chocolate industry. They are seeking to change the industry from the inside out and have developed Tony’s Open Chain to support this mission. It is an industry-led initiative that helps chocolate brands transform their cocoa supply chains and become sustainability frontrunners. Other high scoring companies such as Cemoi, Aldi and Ben & Jerry’s are part of the Open Chain initiative.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Be Slavery Free on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Insurance Council: Over A Third Of 2023 Climate Claims Settled
Combined claims for the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle now stand at 96,586 claims worth $2.47 billion. Insurers have so far paid out over 33,000, 34%, of claims... More>>


NIWA: Further Ice Loss For NZ’s Glaciers
NIWA’s annual end-of-summer snowline survey has revealed continued loss of snow and ice for New Zealand’s famous glaciers.
The 2023 survey was the 46th undertaken in a collaboration between NIWA, Victoria University of Wellington, and Department of Conservation... More>>


Fonterra: Completes Divestment Of Chile Business
Fonterra has today completed the sale of its Chilean Soprole business to Gloria Foods - JORB S.A. (Gloria Foods). When announced in November 2022, the sale was subject to a number of conditions, including receipt of regulatory approvals... More>>


la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand: CEO Shifts To Infrastructure New Zealand
Transporting New Zealand Chief Executive Nick Leggett is moving on after almost four and a half years in the role. "I am grateful to have worked for an industry that literally moves New Zealand... More>>


Digitl: Fewer incident reports as cybercrime spoils rise
Cert NZ, the government’s Computer Emergency Response Team, says the number of reported online crime incidents in the last year was lower than last year. The organisation received 8,160 incident reports. That’s down eight per cent from 2021... More>>

Statistics: Number Of New Homes Consented Down In February
There were 2,972 new homes consented in February 2023, down 29 percent compared with February 2022, according to figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 