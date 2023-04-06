Rise Studios Partners With Parrot Analytics To Drive Data-based Decisions

Rise Studios to utilize Parrot Analytics’ TV Demand product and data analytics team to leverage insights and deliver the right content to the right audiences

Dubai, UAE (April 6, 2023) — Rise Studios, a company driving investment in the MENA entertainment industry, has announced a partnership with Parrot Analytics, the entertainment industry’s leading global audience analytics and content valuation firm, to drive data-driven decisions as the company looks to streamline its content creation and distribution strategy.

By leveraging Parrot Analytics' industry-leading TV demand product and data analytics teams, Rise Studios will make informed decisions to optimize content performance across various platforms. The partnership allows Rise to have a thorough understanding of regional audience demand and preferences, enabling them to develop more impactful and engaging content which resonates and captivates viewers.

Commenting on the partnership, Amanda Turnbull, CEO of Rise Studios said, "Ensuring that our work is supported with insightful and meaningful data combined with our industry knowledge is important for us as a business. We are delighted to partner with Parrot Analytics who are specialists in global audience analytics and content valuation, enabling us to make informed decisions for our content creation and distribution strategy.”

"Parrot Analytics is thrilled to partner with Rise Studios to drive innovation in the entertainment industry throughout the Middle East. Combining our data-driven approach and insights with Rise Studios’ creative and platform expertise, we believe will result in transformative content that captivates and engages the audience," Laurine Garaude, Parrot Analytics’ EMEA Partnerships Director added.

By leveraging Parrot Analytics’ global audience analytics, Rise Studios joins a rapidly growing roster of industry leaders, including such studios as Lionsgate, Warner Bros. Discovery, NBCUniversal, and Sony Pictures; media and technology companies including Amazon, Comcast, and Google; networks such as Sky and Turner; government agencies such as Canadian Media Fund; and streaming services such as HBO Max and Amazon Prime Video.

About Rise Studios

Rise Studios is an entertainment company driving investment in content from regional markets. We support our producers and local talent with investment and sustainable growth. We connect our creative and operational excellence with leading regional and global platforms. We use industry expertise and data intelligence to identify audience needs and desires with precision, driving long-term, diverse and bespoke content investments.

About Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics is the industry leader in global audience demand measurement and content valuation analysis. The company measures global supply and demand for entertainment, capturing over 2 billion audiences expressing demand for content and talent in over 100 languages, across all platforms, in 200-plus countries. Leveraging audience demand and content supply, Parrot Analytics can determine how much any TV show or movie is worth on a specific platform by region. Parrot Analytics’ partners use this knowledge to help better understand global supply and demand across all platforms to value content and talent, drive better production, distribution, acquisition, and marketing decisions, as well as increase D2C growth and retention.

For more information about Parrot Analytics, see www.parrotanalytics.com

For more details about Content Valuation, see www.parrotanalytics.com/products/content-valuation

© Scoop Media