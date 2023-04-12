Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Government Delivers Further Blow To Farmers As Short-sighted Livestock Export Ban Looms

Wednesday, 12 April 2023, 6:40 pm
Press Release: LENZ

Today, one of the final shipments of livestock [has departed/is departing] from the Port of Napier before the Government’s ban on live cattle export comes into effect at the end of the month. The livestock industry maintains its view that a ban is short- sighted.

Mark Willis, Chair of industry body Livestock Export New Zealand (LENZ), says “Animal welfare standards now well exceed international best practice. We’ve worked collaboratively with the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to develop a superior set of standards to ensure that animals experience the highest levels of care during export.”

In the last three years the livestock export industry has developed a ‘Gold Standard’ animal welfare framework. Initially launched in 2020, it provides considerable protections over and above traditional live animal export standards. Since then, the Gold Standard has been further improved and the industry is moving to introduce vessel and destination farm approval processes to lift the level of care even further.

“Our animals already receive round the clock one-on-one care from experts such as veterinarians and stockmen during pre-departure and transportation. The additional measures would ensure that all transport vessels meet even stricter criteria to deliver the highest levels of care and animal wellbeing, and a new destination farm approval process would ensure animals go to farms that meet stricter and even more comprehensive standards of care.”

LENZ is working with MPI to support continuous improvement to assure the welfare of exported animals.

LENZ commissioned research which found that the ban is expected to cost New Zealanders hundreds of millions of dollars.The research, conducted by TDB and Infometrics, further assessed the impacts on national wellbeing of the impending ban. It found that it would have an initial cost to national wellbeing of $475 million per year in the short term and a long term cost of $320 million per year (see attached summary report).

Perceptions research was also undertaken and a Voconiq survey found that New Zealanders agree that:

• Improved animal welfare standards are preferred to an outright ban (59% agree, 28% neutral)

• Banning live exports will impact New Zealand’s international trading position and reputation (44% agree, 36% neutral)

• The live animal export industry makes an important contribution to New Zealand (60% agree, 28% neutral).

Willis says the findings are not surprising and he is disappointed the Government hasn’t taken into account the views of New Zealanders. “The Government has continued to ignore advice from their own officials, the industry, and the views of everyday Kiwis. Our rural communities will bear the brunt of this decision and the impacts cannot come at a worse time as farmers struggle against the backdrop of an escalating cost of living crisis.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from LENZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 



Quotable Value: Downturn Deepens As Official Cash Rate Rises Once Again
The residential property downturn appears to be gaining momentum once more, with home values making their largest first-quarter fall in more than 15 years. The latest QV House Price Index for March shows property values have decreased across Aotearoa... More>>



Commerce Commission: Publishes Guidelines On The Application Of Competition Law To Intellectual Property Rights
The Commerce Commission has published Guidelines on the Application of Competition Law to Intellectual Property Rights (Guidelines) to help businesses understand how competition law applies to the exercise of intellectual property rights... More>>


Insurance Council: Over A Third Of 2023 Climate Claims Settled
Combined claims for the Auckland Anniversary Weekend flooding and Cyclone Gabrielle now stand at 96,586 claims worth $2.47 billion. Insurers have so far paid out over 33,000, 34%, of claims... More>>


Statistics: Retail Card Spending Increases In March 2023
Retail card spending rose 0.7 percent in the March 2023 month compared with February 2023, when adjusted for seasonal effects, according to data released by Stats NZ today... More>>




Statistics: Household Net Worth Falls For Fourth Consecutive Quarter
Household net worth, the value of all assets owned by households less the value of all its liabilities, fell $10.3 billion in the December 2022 quarter, according to quarterly figures released by Stats NZ today... More>>

la Ara Aotearoa Transporting New Zealand: CEO Shifts To Infrastructure New Zealand
Transporting New Zealand Chief Executive Nick Leggett is moving on after almost four and a half years in the role. "I am grateful to have worked for an industry that literally moves New Zealand... More>>


work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 