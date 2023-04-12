Government Delivers Further Blow To Farmers As Short-sighted Livestock Export Ban Looms

Today, one of the final shipments of livestock [has departed/is departing] from the Port of Napier before the Government’s ban on live cattle export comes into effect at the end of the month. The livestock industry maintains its view that a ban is short- sighted.

Mark Willis, Chair of industry body Livestock Export New Zealand (LENZ), says “Animal welfare standards now well exceed international best practice. We’ve worked collaboratively with the Ministry for Primary Industries (MPI) to develop a superior set of standards to ensure that animals experience the highest levels of care during export.”

In the last three years the livestock export industry has developed a ‘Gold Standard’ animal welfare framework. Initially launched in 2020, it provides considerable protections over and above traditional live animal export standards. Since then, the Gold Standard has been further improved and the industry is moving to introduce vessel and destination farm approval processes to lift the level of care even further.

“Our animals already receive round the clock one-on-one care from experts such as veterinarians and stockmen during pre-departure and transportation. The additional measures would ensure that all transport vessels meet even stricter criteria to deliver the highest levels of care and animal wellbeing, and a new destination farm approval process would ensure animals go to farms that meet stricter and even more comprehensive standards of care.”

LENZ is working with MPI to support continuous improvement to assure the welfare of exported animals.

LENZ commissioned research which found that the ban is expected to cost New Zealanders hundreds of millions of dollars.The research, conducted by TDB and Infometrics, further assessed the impacts on national wellbeing of the impending ban. It found that it would have an initial cost to national wellbeing of $475 million per year in the short term and a long term cost of $320 million per year (see attached summary report).

Perceptions research was also undertaken and a Voconiq survey found that New Zealanders agree that:

• Improved animal welfare standards are preferred to an outright ban (59% agree, 28% neutral)

• Banning live exports will impact New Zealand’s international trading position and reputation (44% agree, 36% neutral)

• The live animal export industry makes an important contribution to New Zealand (60% agree, 28% neutral).

Willis says the findings are not surprising and he is disappointed the Government hasn’t taken into account the views of New Zealanders. “The Government has continued to ignore advice from their own officials, the industry, and the views of everyday Kiwis. Our rural communities will bear the brunt of this decision and the impacts cannot come at a worse time as farmers struggle against the backdrop of an escalating cost of living crisis.”

