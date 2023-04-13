Auckland Is Calling Australian Visitors

Tātaki Auckland Unlimited has launched the latest iteration of its Auckland is Calling campaign in Australia – its largest Australian campaign to date, and the first in partnership with businesses from across Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland’s visitor economy sector.

The campaign, which runs from mid-April to mid-June, will showcase Tāmaki Makaurau to Australian travellers in Victoria, New South Wales and Queensland, enticing them to ‘pop over’ for the weekend, the week or longer.

Local visitor economy businesses featuring in the campaign represent products and experiences across the region’s vibrant offerings from ‘the chills to the thrills’, from regional roadies to fine-dining experiences, and from wellbeing retreats to family breaks.

The campaign is funded by Tātaki Auckland Unlimited’s Visit Auckland Partnership Programme. Launched in September 2022 in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, the programme takes a collective approach to enabling Auckland to remain competitive in attracting visitors from key markets. Additional support has been provided with thanks to Auckland Council’s city centre targeted rate.

Annie Dundas, Head of Visitor Economy at Tātaki Auckland Unlimited, the region’s economic and cultural agency, says the campaign is intended to support Auckland’s tourism sector by making variety of offer and ease of travel a point of difference.

“Australian visitor arrivals dropped from 1.5 million in December 2019, to just over 800,000 in December 2022 and were further impacted by weather events earlier this year. To help ensure a strong comeback, we’re delighted to partner with local businesses and operators to ensure Auckland is visible to our Australian friends as a destination packed with incredible things to see and do,” says Annie Dundas.

Sarah Derry, CEO of Accor Pacific, says, “It’s great to be partnering with Tātaki Auckland Unlimited to showcase to Australians what a fantastic place Tāmaki Makaurau Auckland is to visit. The opportunity to take care of guests in our hotels, whilst they experience the city, is exciting. The region has so many experiences on offer."

The creative idea for the Auckland is Calling campaign plays on Auckland’s proximity to Australia’s eastern seaboard inviting holidaymakers to head over, come round, swing by and pop in. Whether for sundowners at a rooftop bar, a spa retreat at a luxury hotel, dinner at a fine-dining restaurant or an active, adrenaline-filled adventure at one of the region’s visitor attractions, it highlights ease of travel for Auckland’s Australian neighbours.

Annie Dundas says the campaign will extend a warm Auckland welcome to travellers through a range of channels.

“Alongside high-impact digital ads across premium Australian sites and placements on Facebook and Instagram, we're reaching our trans-Tasman neighbours through Auckland content running on Escape.com.au, Elle.com.au, TheUrbanList.com and more,” says Annie Dundas.

Partners for the Auckland is Calling campaign include accommodation providers, visitor attractions, activity operators and transport operators.

