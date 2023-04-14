Infusion Business Software NZ, Infusion Software Australia, And NetValue Limited Of Hamilton NZ Announce Merger

Infusion Business Software Ltd and NetValue of Hamilton are pleased to announce that they have agreed to merge their companies, creating a powerful player in the Australasian accounting software industry.

Infusion Business Software Ltd, founded in 1993, has a proven track record of delivering innovative and reliable accounting software solutions to businesses of all sizes. NetValue, established in 2004, has a reputation for excellence in delivering web services, development and infrastructure for cloud-based solutions.

The merger of Infusion Business Software Ltd and NetValue will bring together several highly complementary businesses, each with a unique set of strengths and expertise. The combined company will have a broader range of products and services, as well as increased resources and capabilities to better serve their customers, both now and into the future.

The merger will also create new opportunities for innovation and growth, as the combined company leverages the strengths of both organisations as it continues to develop new solutions that address the evolving needs of businesses in the digital age.

"We are excited to join forces with NetValue, a company that shares our commitment to delivering high-quality accounting software solutions and excellent customer service," said Tim Shaw, CEO of Infusion Business Software Ltd. "By combining our expertise and resources, we will be better equipped to meet the needs of our customers and drive continued growth for our business. This move will allow us to accelerate the further development of our recently released SaaS accounting software platform for the SME market."

"We are thrilled to be merging with Infusion Business Software Ltd," said Graham Gaylard, CEO of NetValue. "This merger will allow us to offer our customers a broader range of products and services, while continuing to deliver the same high-quality solutions and customer service they have come to expect from us."

Infusion Group Ltd will be the new company with the merger taking effect from the 1st of April 2023. Infusion New Zealand, Infusion Australia along with NetValue and Real Time Genomics will continue to trade as wholly owned subsidiaries of Infusion Group Ltd

About Infusion Business Software Ltd

Infusion Business Software Ltd is a leading provider of innovative and reliable accounting software solutions to businesses of all sizes throughout New Zealand and Australia . The company is headquartered in Christchurch New Zealand with support offices in Auckland, Bay of Plenty, South Canterbury, and Cairns. Infusion currently employs 25 staff, with a diverse range of over 3,500 customers located throughout Australasia. For more information, visit www.infusionsoftware.co.nz

About NetValue Ltd

NetValue is a leading provider of web services, design, development, and infrastructure for cloud-based solutions. The company is headquartered in Hamilton, with a focus on delivering high-quality solutions and excellent customer service. NetValue has a team of over 65 staff and contractors including 11 PhD's. NetValue also owns Real Time Genomics Ltd, an R&D company focused on leading edge DNA analysis software solutions for USA based Life Science customers.

© Scoop Media

