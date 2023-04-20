Konos By Dotterel Technologies Wins 2023 NAB Show Product Of The Year Award

New Zealand founded Dotterel Technologies announced today that its Konos microphone is the winner of the Product of the Year, Audio Category at the prestigious 2023 NAB Show held in Las Vegas.

This official awards programme recognises the most significant and promising new products and technologies showcased at NAB Show, the world’s largest trade show for media and entertainment.

Konos is a breakthrough in microphone technology that is changing the way audio professionals approach recording dialogue and sound for movies, TV, live events, broadcast, public safety and beyond. With the ability to change its pickup pattern to match the environment, Konos is like having multiple microphones in one. An 80-microphone array powers one lightweight, handheld device to capture sound with unmatched clarity and precision. Konos is a revolutionary leap towards an all-digital audio future.

NAB Show Product of the Year Award Winners were selected by a panel of industry experts in 15 categories and announced in a live awards ceremony at NAB Show on April 18 (PST). To be eligible for an award, nominated products had to come from companies exhibiting at the 2023 NAB Show and be delivered within the 2023 calendar year.

"We are thrilled to receive this prestigious award for our Konos Microphone," said Shaun Edlin, CEO of Dotterel. "Our team has worked tirelessly to create Konos which truly embodies our commitment to quality and innovation. This award is a testament to our dedication and hard work, and we are honoured to have been recognised by the judges."

“During our centennial year, NAB continues to recognise the products that are transforming how content is being created, connected and capitalised throughout the broadcast, media and entertainment industry,” said NAB SVP and Chief Customer Success Officer Eric Trabb. “Congratulations to Dotterel Technologies for winning the 2023 NAB Show Product of the Year Award in recognition of the Konos microphone, a product that has demonstrated its ability to help storytellers face the challenges of the present and future by revolutionising a critical stage of the content lifecycle.”

About Dotterel Technologies

Dotterel Technologies is an innovative New Zealand technology company, dedicated to developing groundbreaking microphone technology that's redefining the limits of audio capture. Initially founded to address the challenge of drone audio, Dotterel quickly realized that their innovative microphone array could be applied to a vast range of applications, including entertainment and security.

This led to the development of Konos, – a standalone device boasting a microphone arrangement of 80 individual microphones. Konos is quickly gaining global recognition for its unparalleled flexibility, ease of use, and unmatched sound quality. Dotterel's revolutionary technology is transforming the audio industry, enabling crystal-clear sound capture in any environment with maximum efficiency and ease. www.dotterel.com www.konos-sound.com/



About NAB Show

NAB Show, held April 15-19, 2023, in Las Vegas, is celebrating its centennial year as the preeminent conference and exhibition driving the evolution of broadcast, media, and entertainment. It is the ultimate marketplace for next-generation technology inspiring superior audio and video experiences. From creation to consumption, across multiple platforms, NAB Show is where global visionaries convene to bring content to life in new and exciting ways. More information is available at www.nabshow.com.



About NAB

The National Association of Broadcasters is the premier advocacy association for America's broadcasters. NAB advances radio and television interests in legislative, regulatory, and public affairs. Through advocacy, education, and innovation, NAB enables broadcasters to best serve their communities, strengthen their businesses and seize new opportunities in the digital age. More information is available at www.nab.org.

