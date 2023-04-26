Otago Workers Commemorate International Workers Memorial Day

Workers will gather to commemorate International Workers Memorial Day on Friday 28 April 2023, at 11.45am at the Otago Workers Memorial, Market Reserve, Princes Street, Dunedin.

The three guest speakers are:

National Secretary of the Maritime Union of New Zealand Craig Harrison

National President of the New Zealand Nurses Organization Anne Daniels

Dunedin Branch President of the New Zealand Professional Firefighters Union Anthony Mason

Unions Otago convenor Andrew Tait says health workers, maritime and port workers, and firefighters are groups of workers who have all been heavily involved in the struggle for safe working conditions.

There will also be the unveiling of a memorial plaque for Unions Otago stalwart, the late Jim Kelly, founding president of the Rail and Maritime Transport Union and one of the instigators of the Otago Workers Memorial.

The ceremony will be followed by a function at the Masonic Lodge in Manor Place.

Unions Otago is the local affiliates council of the New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi for the Otago region.

The New Zealand Council of Trade Unions Te Kauae Kaimahi brings together over 320,000 New Zealand union members in 27 affiliated unions.

© Scoop Media

