TVNZ Appoints Acting CEO

TVNZ’s Board of Directors are pleased to announce the appointment of Brent McAnulty as the organisation’s Acting Chief Executive Officer. Brent will begin this role on 1 July once current Chief Executive Officer, Simon Power, steps down.

Brent has been with TVNZ for nearly 14 years. He currently leads TVNZ’s Legal and Corporate Affairs team, responsible for risk management, governance, broadcasting standards, legal compliance as well as external media and government relations.

TVNZ’s Chair, Andy Coupe welcomes the continuity Brent’s appointment will provide the organisation.

“Brent’s long tenure and broad experience within TVNZ will ensure a seamless leadership transition for the business.

TVNZ has a busy year ahead, with an extensive sports line-up arriving in July, an election year to cover and a significant digital transformation programme of work underway. This appointment ensures the business can continue its positive momentum into the new financial year.”

