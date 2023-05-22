Versatility A Key Drawcard For Warehouse In Mixed Use Zone

A versatile commercial/industrial premises in the established Otahuhu industrial precinct is generating interest amongst owner-occupiers and add-value investors eager to capitalise on the area’s established growth profile.

A vacant warehouse with attractive Business - Mixed Use zoning in Otahuhu provides versatile options for a broad range of purchasers.

The recently refurbished warehouse on 971sqm (more or less) of freehold land at 31 Moa Street is in a prime position, strategically located 13 kilometres from Auckland’s CBD with streamlined access to major motorway interchanges and public transportation links.

Bayleys South Auckland salesperson William Gubb says the location is ideal for businesses which require fast and efficient transportation of goods and services.

“The demand for light industrial accommodation across Auckland’s southern corridor has increased significantly over the last five years, with Otahuhu providing a strategic nexus between key industrial hubs in Drury, Manukau City, East Tamaki and the CBD.

“Positioned on a busy commuter route in central Otahuhu, a location which is well-serviced with nearby amenities and a fast-developing residential catchment, the suburb also benefits from a well-developed infrastructure network, creating efficiency for the new owner to walk right in and set up, or look to secure a tenant/initiate add-value works immediately.”

Mr Gubb is marketing the premises for sale with colleagues James Valintine and Tim Bull.

The property is offered for sale by deadline, closing at 4pm on Wednesday, 31st May 2023 (unless sold prior).

Comprising 850sqm of net lettable area, the property features 600sqm (more or less) of clear span, high-stud warehousing, accessible via a full-height roller door.

Bayleys South Auckland salesperson James Valintine says the remaining area features 250sqm (more or less) of tidy office accommodation over two levels, supported by amenities and a lunchroom.

“The premises has benefitted from aesthetic improvements, including new office carpet, and fresh paintworks inside and out, further increasing the value proposition for a new owner to utilise the property to its full potential from settlement.

“In addition, there is 260sqm (more or less) of concrete yard space at the front of the warehouse which provides excellent access for truck deliveries, additional storage or car parking.”

The Moa Street property, which runs parallel to main arterial Great South Road, is positioned in Business – Mixed Use zone, which provides for a broad range of residential and commercial activities.

“This zoning typically reflects the growing density needs of locations with established transport links. However, it opens up new possibilities for add-value investors wishing to leverage the maximum build height allowance of 21 metres,” says Bayleys South Auckland salesperson Tim Bull.

“As an essential link in Auckland’s southern transport network for road and rail, the central Otahuhu area is a diverse location, with neighbours including retail, hospitality and service operators, situated between light industrial premises and an established residential catchment.

“There are a variety of future development options, providing versatility for a new owner, including the ability to live and work on site, which is of growing appeal to a variety of owner-occupiers in the current economic environment.”

