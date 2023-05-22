Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Visa Wellington On A Plate Announces Dine Wellington And Cocktail Wellington Finalists

Monday, 22 May 2023, 6:25 pm
Press Release: Visa Wellington On A Plate

The people have spoken and the votes are in for this year’s Dine and Cocktail Wellington entries for Visa Wellington On a Plate. Finalists in each category are selected via public votes, with the winner decided by an independent judging panel this week.

Dine Wellington challenges the capital’s chefs to create a dish that showcases the best produce of the region, and Cocktail Wellington sees the city’s bartenders concoct creative entries that champion local distilleries. This year there were 72 Dine and 69 Cocktail Wellington offerings for festival goers to try from 5 - 21 May.

Visa Wellington On a Plate Festival Director, Sarah Meikle, says that the new May festival format has seen a renewed interest in Dine and Cocktail offerings from festival goers, with a twofold increase in ratings for Dine Wellington.

“It’s interesting to see the sweet options dominating the finalists for Dine Wellington this year, with a wide range of venues showing that anyone and everyone can be in the running for the top festival prizes.”

“With the Cocktail Wellington finalists there are some really fun takes on what a cocktail can be with a little bit of theatre added to the mix.”

Finalists for Dine Wellington in alphabetical order:

Damascus - Sharing is Caring $70pp

Neo Cafe and Eatery - Would You Could You Wasabi Pie $22

The Jaya’s Wine Bar - Chocolate Modak $19

The Old Quarter - Berlin Meats Hanoi $28

Zelati Dessert Cafe - Absolutely Avo-licious $22

Finalists for Cocktail Wellington in alphabetical order:

Bin44 - Goody Goody Goon Drop $19

Oak & Vine Restaurant - La Nouvelle Façon $28/$15 for non-alcoholic version

Pravda Cafe & Grill - Blue Gold $25/$18 for non-alcoholic version

The Jaya’s Wine Bar - Pop ‘N Top $20

The Lobby Lounge - Wrecking Ball $28

You can check out all the finalists, including full details on their 2023 Visa Wellington On a Plate offering here. Some venues will be keeping their Dine or Cocktail Wellington entry on after the festival.

Visa Wellington On a Plate Festival winners will be announced on 29 May, 2023.

