Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Vista Group’s Film And Cinema Industry Conference Returns In 2024

Wednesday, 24 May 2023, 11:19 am
Press Release: Vista Group

Vista Group is delighted to announce the dates for its 2024 conference in Auckland, New Zealand - its first since 2019. Held at the Aotea Centre from February 12-15, 2024, the conference will bring cinema and entertainment industry representatives from across the globe to New Zealand to share their experience and learn about the latest innovations in technology solutions designed to power the global film industry.

“The world has really changed since we last held this conference in 2019 and the operating environment across the world has continued to evolve over the past year. We’ve seen recently the acceleration of digital experiences, including the rise in customers engaging through social channels and purchasing tickets digitally. Meanwhile, cinemas are looking for the most efficient means of running their businesses through automation and streamlined technology solutions. Positioned at the intersection of technology and the entertainment experience, Vista Group is ideally placed to support our clients to successfully adapt to these changes,” says Stuart Dickinson, Vista Group CEO.

“We’re looking forward to bringing together those across the industry and also uniting our global teams and brands. Our conference is about looking to the future and sharing innovation as we work to continue to inspire and be aspirational as a company.”

Geared towards those in the film and cinema industry, from exhibitors to studios and distributors, attendees will have the opportunity to network with some of the best in the business and hear about the latest technology developments, research, case studies and learnings from Vista Group leaders.

“The conference will bring alive our purpose of creating the software solutions that connect the industry and powers the moviegoer experience. Over the last year we have accelerated our industry-leading SaaS solutions and platform for both Studio, Distributors and Exhibitors and as we continue to drive innovation, we look forward to sharing with our clients a deeper dive into our technology,” says Dickinson.

Early bird registrations will open soon, with updates added to the Vista Group LinkedIn during the year.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, we ask that you or your organisation pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because we believe public access to news is important!

Join Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Vista Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

Transpower: Working To Manage Winter Capacity Risks

Transpower says it is committed to working together with the electricity sector to manage potential tight supply situations during cold snaps and keep the power flowing for Aotearoa this winter. More>>

Earthquake Commission: How Earthquakes Shift Rivers

Research funded by Toka Tū Ake EQC is exploring the immediate impact of earthquakes on rivers and what we can predict about how they change course or flood as a result. More>>


Digitl: NZ’s 3.5GHz Windfall Brings Rural Coverage Sooner

In times past, governments would auction mobile spectrum for vast sums and treat the proceeds as a windfall. While it looked like free money to politicians, the cost was borne by operators. More>>


Optimi Health: Psilocybe Cubensis Harvested For Australian Medical Market

In preparation for international export, the company harvested 300 kg of magic mushrooms at its manufacturing facility in British Columbia, Canada. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 