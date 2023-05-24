Vista Group’s Film And Cinema Industry Conference Returns In 2024

Vista Group is delighted to announce the dates for its 2024 conference in Auckland, New Zealand - its first since 2019. Held at the Aotea Centre from February 12-15, 2024, the conference will bring cinema and entertainment industry representatives from across the globe to New Zealand to share their experience and learn about the latest innovations in technology solutions designed to power the global film industry.

“The world has really changed since we last held this conference in 2019 and the operating environment across the world has continued to evolve over the past year. We’ve seen recently the acceleration of digital experiences, including the rise in customers engaging through social channels and purchasing tickets digitally. Meanwhile, cinemas are looking for the most efficient means of running their businesses through automation and streamlined technology solutions. Positioned at the intersection of technology and the entertainment experience, Vista Group is ideally placed to support our clients to successfully adapt to these changes,” says Stuart Dickinson, Vista Group CEO.

“We’re looking forward to bringing together those across the industry and also uniting our global teams and brands. Our conference is about looking to the future and sharing innovation as we work to continue to inspire and be aspirational as a company.”

Geared towards those in the film and cinema industry, from exhibitors to studios and distributors, attendees will have the opportunity to network with some of the best in the business and hear about the latest technology developments, research, case studies and learnings from Vista Group leaders.

“The conference will bring alive our purpose of creating the software solutions that connect the industry and powers the moviegoer experience. Over the last year we have accelerated our industry-leading SaaS solutions and platform for both Studio, Distributors and Exhibitors and as we continue to drive innovation, we look forward to sharing with our clients a deeper dive into our technology,” says Dickinson.

Early bird registrations will open soon, with updates added to the Vista Group LinkedIn during the year.

© Scoop Media

