The Feelers, Dragon And Hello Sailor To Headline Brew Year’s Eve

Thursday, 1 June 2023, 5:53 pm
Press Release: Brewtown

Early Bird Tickets now on sale for Wellington’s biggest New Years party

[Upper Hutt, Wellington] - Get ready to bring in the New Year with a bang! Brewtown's legendary Brew Year's Eve party is back, and it's going to be bigger than ever. Head to Upper Hutt, Wellington on Sunday, December 31, 2023 for an epic night of music, food, and drinks.

In conjunction with local business Select Electrical and other partners, Brewtown is transforming their newest and largest greenspace into the ultimate party zone! Get ready to rock the night away to our legendary Kiwi headliners - Dragon, The Feelers, Hello Sailor, and The Blueprint!

“Brewtown is fast establishing a reputation for excellent quality music events and this year’s Brew Years Eve lineup has us fizzing!” says Brewtown’s Operations Manager, Phil Gorman. “We’ve developed a nostalgic New Years experience that’ll appeal to all those wanting to take a step back into their youth, party, dance and sing from the rooftops. We haven’t seen anything like this lineup in the Wellington region for a very long time and what better way to celebrate New Years Eve, chilling on the grass, on your deck chair, blanket and a couple of award-winning Upper Hutt craft beers!"

Gates open at 4:00pm and attendees are encouraged to BYO deck chairs and blankets, and park up on the Outdoor Green for a relaxing afternoon. An incredible selection of Wellington’s best food trucks are available, along with an outstanding selection of brews from resident breweries, including a choice range of wines, bubbles, spirits and non-alcs. As the sun begins to set, the legendary headline acts take the stage, seeing in the New Year and rocking out until 1:00am.

A limited number of Early Bird Tickets have been released and are expected to be snatched up quickly - so secure your tickets now and make it a New Year’s you and your mates will remember.

https://www.ticketfairy.com/event/brew-years-eve-2023/

