Iconic Architecture Magazine HOME Changes Hands

New Zealand’s longest-established architecture magazine has been acquired by its editor Clare Chapman and commercial sales and marketing specialist Sophie Kennedy, co-owners of Nook Publishing Ltd.

“We are absolutely thrilled to take this magazine into the future. First published in 1936, it is one of New Zealand’s longest-standing and most recognisable titles,” Clare Chapman says.

“HOME’s contemporary evolution will reflect the way our audience interacts with the brand. Focusing on a refreshed and integrated approach to content development across the wider platform, our strategic direction encompasses print, digital and our events offering, each pillar seeking to inspire, to celebrate, and to showcase the best New Zealand architecture and design,” Clare says.

Leading the commercial direction, Sophie Kennedy, who comes from a 20-year career leading sales and marketing teams for multi-national organisations, says: “The opportunity to lead a brand with such a distinctive and well-known local identity is rare. There are not many brands that exemplify so beautifully what it means to live in New Zealand, while articulating the innovation and creativity of the people and brands that bring our built environment to life.

“The design and architecture that HOME showcases is world-leading, and we look forward to amplifying it both locally and internationally into the future. Events are a cornerstone of the HOME brand, and we are excited to put New Zealand design on the global map with a strategic focus on HOME’s two annual events: Home of the Year and the HOME Interior Design Excellence Awards.

“I’m looking forward to working closely with the industry to highlight the forward-thinking design that exists in New Zealand, and delivering future-focused brand integrations and partnerships that champion this wealth of creative talent.”

HOME was acquired from Bauer in 2020 by Parkside Media. Nook Publishing acquired the brand on Friday 2 June 2023. The next issue of HOME will be on sale in the first week of August 2023.

