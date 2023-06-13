Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Fine Food NZ pivotal for global chefs from Pacific Rim

Tuesday, 13 June 2023, 4:18 pm
Press Release: New Zealand Chefs Association

Chefs from across the Pacific Rim, the Cook Islands, Australia, Fiji and New Zealand will be polishing their skills ready for a challenge that could see them represent this region at the Global Chef World Finals in Singapore in 2024 competing against the best in the world.

Hosted by NZ Chefs, the Worldchefs Global Challenge Pacific Rim semi-final for; Worldchefs Global Challenge Chef; Worldchefs Pastry Chef and Worldchefs Young Chef are taking place at Fine Food NZ on June 25-27.

And if that wasn’t enough hot kitchen action, the NZ Chefs Championships for: NZ Chef of the Year; NZ Chefs Pastry Chef of Year and the Akaroa Emerging Chef 2023 will also have live action with chefs of different skills levels vying for national titles.

Previous competitions’ winners have launched their international careers with their talents recognised and very much sought after, says NZ Chefs event manager Pip Duncan. She explains that after the pandemic break in competitions, everyone in the industry interested to see the rising talent both in New Zealand and the Pacific Rim and Fine Food NZ will be the place where they will be looking closely.

The competitions start on Sunday, June 25 with NZ Chefs – NZ Chef of the Year 3 Course meal, where entrants are required to produce four covers of a salmon entrée, main with lamb, sweetbreads and seasonal vegetables, and a dessert featuring chocolate and tea. The Worldchefs Global Young Chef Pacific Rim semi-final and the NZ Chef Mystery Box (part 2 of NZ Chef of the Year) will also be worth watching.

Monday sees the Worldchefs Pastry Chef Pacific Rim Finalists in action, where a dessert, and a complementary cake or gateau suitable for an upmarket restaurant/hotel, is to be prepared over a three-hour period.

The Worldchefs Global Challenge Chef of the Year will see Pacific Rim countries compete for the ultimate goal of representing the region in at the Worldchefs Finals Singapore and to achieve that they must create a vibrant and appealing three-course, four covers meal following Worldchefs standards.

Throughout Monday the NZ Chefs kitchen will be a hive of activity cumulating in a high tea themed medal ceremony at 4.15pm.

And finally on Tuesday, the four heats will be on for the Akaroa Emerging Chef 2023.

Fine Food NZ is a hospitality trade specific expo where those in the industry can gain business insight, new product knowledge, and maybe even find that talented chef they’ve been looking for.

