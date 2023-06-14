Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Planting Restrictions Will Thwart Foresters' Choice And Trash Climate Change Targets

Wednesday, 14 June 2023, 7:21 pm
Press Release: NZ Forest Owners Association

Labour’s commitment to tighten the rules around farm-to-forestry conversions will thwart land owners' choice on where they can plant trees and mean that Aotearoa New Zealand will fail to reach its climate charge target by 2050.

In a press statement released this morning, Forestry Minister Hon Peeni Henare said the Government is ‘empowering local councils’ to decide which land can be used for production forestry and carbon forests through the resource consent process.

Forest Owners Association president, Grant Dodson, says placing planting decisions in the hands of local authorities adds another layer of ill-considered regulation that will dictate and limit what landowners can do with their land.

“Foresters will be subject to a lengthy resource consent process and restricted by the quantity and type of trees they can plant – if the process permits planting at all.”

“Farmers wanting to plant their land in trees or sell their land for forestry will be unable to step away from sheep and beef farming.”

Grant says the proposed suite of changes focuses unduly on the expansion of forestry and displacement of highly productive land.

“The premise that forestry is swallowing valuable pieces of highly productive land simply isn’t true. Plantation forestry occupies just 1.76 million hectares of the 13.5-million hectares of agricultural land and has an export return that’s three times greater than sheep and beef production per hectare.”

“In 2021, the estate expanded by just 1.1% and even then, it is still 70,000 hectares smaller than it was 20 years ago.”

“Even if we achieve by 2035 the hectarage of new forestry planting that the Climate Change Commission is recommending, this would still only mean a three to four percent conversion of land from farming to forestry.”

“An effective land-use framework should balance the needs and deliver benefits across all major land uses – agricultural, horticultural, housing, climate change mitigation and adaptation and infrastructure – not focus on controlling one part of the mosaic.”

“Restricting and dictating plantings will only result in reduced investment in both production and carbon forests and puts at risk the biodiversity, community and economic benefits that sectors like ours offer.”

For New Zealand, these proposals mean the use of forestry to offset industrial and transport emissions over the next few years won’t be available in anywhere enough area.

“Plantation forests currently absorb more than half the nation’s carbon dioxide emissions,” Grant says. “This announcement is contradictory to the Climate Change Commission’s emissions reduction plan which champions the forestry and wood processing sector as the vehicle for reducing New Zealand’s greenhouse gas emissions.”

“Offsetting is a necessary part of land use change and forests are the only tool we have at present to achieve those offsets. Without expansion of forests, reaching carbon zero won’t be possible.”

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Forest Owners Association on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 

ASB Bank: Housing Confidence Inches Up, But Kiwis Still On The Fence

In the first meaningful positive shift in house price expectations since mid-2021, ASB data shows more Kiwis agree we’re edging closer to the turning point for the housing market, with the nation split 50/50 on whether it’s a good time to buy. More>>


FMA: Agreement On Continuous Disclosure Breaches

The Financial Markets Authority has reached an agreement with CBLC & four of its former directors in respect to claims of continuous disclosure breaches and misleading conduct. More>>


Shelly Palmer: AI - The Unseen Threat & The AGI Smoke Screen

You’ve probably read about the “existential threat” posed by Artificial General Intelligence. It’s a dark future where super-intelligent machines outsmart us & cause humanity to go extinct. We may be mesmerized by this high-stakes narrative, but we’re also being misled. More>>


Air New Zealand: Auckland Airport Closes The Door On NZ

The two largest customers of Auckland International Airport, Qantas & ANZ, have united in their opposition to the scale & cost of Auckland Airport’s planned redevelopment, and are calling for an urgent rethink of the plan. More>>


NZ Compare: Has The Winter Energy Bill Shock Come Early?

PowerCompare.co.nz witnessed a remarkable 104% year-on-year increase compared to May 2022, reflecting growing demand for affordable energy options amid increased living costs & growing hardship faced by many Kiwis. More>>


GHD: NZ Can Lead Global Energy Transition If Barriers To Renewables Are Unlocked

New Zealand is well placed compared to other countries in reaching its 100% renewable energy goals and could become a world leader in excess energy supply to global markets. More>>

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 