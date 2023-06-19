First Lego® Certified Store In New Zealand’s South Island To Open At Westfield Riccarton On Saturday 24 June

Alquemie Group and the LEGO Group today announced the first LEGO® Certified Store in New Zealand’s South Island will open in Westfield Riccarton at 9am on Saturday 24th June.

The 259sqm new store will become part of a global set of inspiring LEGO retail experiences, with other iconic stores operating worldwide from London to New York and Shanghai.

Matthew Robertson, Managing Director, Licensed Brands at Alquemie Group, comments:

“New Zealand’s South Island has been in our sights for some time as an ideal venue for a new LEGO Certified Store, as home to a loyal and growing community of brick fans.

“We look forward to proudly unveiling an inspiring new retail experience at Westfield Riccarton which showcases the creative potential of the world-famous LEGO brick.”

The new store will include brick-built tributes to local icons and landmarks, immersive digital and physical details, in addition to the globally famous ‘Pick & Build’ wall.

Designed to create an immersive world of LEGO bricks with a more personalised and interactive retail offering, the new global store format for LEGO Certified Stores has been developed following two years of LEGO customer research which identified consumers were seeking opportunities to play, customise retail experiences and to have fun.

Troy Taylor, Vice President and General Manager, LEGO Australia and New Zealand, comments: “The new store format is part of the LEGO Group’s strategy to innovate across retail channels, with a similar concept introduced around the world.

"The new LEGO Certified Stores in Riccarton will be an incredible experience for all, and we are delighted to showcase the newest and best of what the LEGO® Group has to offer to the community.”

Paul Gardner, Regional Centre Experience Manager at Scentre Group said: “The countdown is on for us to welcome the first LEGO® Certified Store to Westfield Riccarton. We know the opening of the innovative new global format store will come as exciting news to our Christchurch community as they seek out interactive and entertaining experiences for their families.”

Key features of the new LEGO® Certified Stores include:

A wide range of LEGO® sets, with fun and engaging communication focused on passion-points to help shoppers navigate across portfolio;

Inspiring 3D models of LEGO® sets and hands-on building experiences to inspire creativity and imagination;

Signature features of LEGO® Certified Stores globally including a ‘Pick & Build’ wall and Build a Minifigure™ Station.

