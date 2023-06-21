BioGro Celebrates 40 Years Of Organic Certification, Paving The Way For Sustainable, Regenerative Agriculture

BioGro, Aotearoa New Zealand's pioneering organic certification agency, proudly announces its 40th anniversary. Since its start in 1983 as the Biological Producers and Consumers Society, BioGro has been at the forefront of the country's organics movement, advocating for sustainable farming practices and ensuring the integrity of organic products.

As one of the world's oldest organic organisations, BioGro has played a pivotal role in shaping New Zealand's organic landscape. BioGro authored New Zealand's first organic standards, setting the bar for quality and authenticity in the industry.

Organic certification is the most widely used, secure traceability system, ensuring that a person can track every BioGro-certified product back to its origin. This level of transparency guarantees consumers that the organic produce they buy is genuine. From the crisp apple in their hand to the wholesome vegetables on their plate: BioGro's certification allows individuals to pinpoint where these organic treasures were grown.

The organic sector is finally receiving the recognition it deserves, as shown by the recent signing of the Organic Products and Production Bill. This milestone will lead to a National Organic Standard, reinforcing the importance of organic production and driving continued growth of the sector.

Demand for organic products is skyrocketing worldwide, with the Organic Trade Organisation reporting a record-breaking USD 60 billion (NZD 100 billion) in organic food sales in 2022 in the United States alone.

It is encouraging to witness New Zealand's trading partners, including the United States, the European Union, Japan, and Ireland, investing millions in organic agriculture, showing a shared commitment to sustainability.

The exponential growth of New Zealand's organic sector has immense potential for the country's economy. As consumers increasingly prioritise sustainable and organic products, the demand for organics continues to rise. This demand presents significant opportunities for local organic farmers, producers, and businesses, stimulating job creation and economic development across rural and urban communities.

The sector's expansion increases New Zealand's global competitiveness, attracting international markets and boosting export opportunities. By capitalising on the country's natural resources and promoting sustainable agricultural practices, the organic sector contributes to the overall resilience and prosperity of the economy.

New Zealand consumers are increasingly conscious of how their purchases impact their health and the environment. With the alarming rise in chronic diseases and concerns over the excessive use of pesticides and synthetic fertilisers, more individuals are opting for organic alternatives. Not only does organic food offer superior nutrition and contributes to public health, but it also reduces the use of harmful chemicals and minimises the environmental footprint associated with conventional farming methods.

Embracing organic farming practices is an effective mitigation and adaptation strategy to climate change and a proactive step towards a sustainable future. Organic agriculture promotes soil health, biodiversity, and water conservation, safeguarding our precious ecosystems for generations.

"We are immensely proud to celebrate four decades of organic certification," said Donald Nordeng, CEO at BioGro New Zealand. "This milestone is a testament to the commitment and dedication of our organic farmers, producers, and consumers, who have embraced the organic movement in New Zealand. We look forward to continuing to support and promote organic agriculture, fostering a healthier and more sustainable future for all."

As BioGro celebrates its 40th anniversary, the organisation reaffirms its commitment to championing the organic movement in New Zealand. With its robust certification system and dedication to sustainable practices, BioGro continues to empower consumers to make informed choices that align with their values; while supporting a flourishing organic industry.

Look for the BioGro logo on products in your local stores.

For more information about BioGro and its organic certification services, please visit www.biogro.co.nz, info@biogro.co.nz or to enter celebratory 40th-anniversary giveaways from BioGro licensees, follow us on Instagram @biogronz

About BioGro New Zealand Ltd.

BioGro New Zealand Ltd. is the leading organic certification agency in Aotearoa, New Zealand. With 40 years of experience, BioGro has been instrumental in the development and growth of the organic sector. The organisation provides reliable and internationally recognisable certification services to farmers, growers, and producers, ensuring that organic products meet stringent quality standards. Through their commitment to transparency and integrity, BioGro supports sustainable agricultural practices and empowers consumers to make environmentally responsible choices.

