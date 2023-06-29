Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Swifties Assemble: Air New Zealand Adding New Flights To Get Fans Across The Ditch

Thursday, 29 June 2023, 7:48 pm
Press Release: Air New Zealand

  • More than 2,000 new seats to be added around Taylor Swift concert dates
  • New flights from Wellington, Christchurch, and Auckland to Melbourne and Sydney
  • Additional capacity on sale from 2:00pm tomorrow

Air New Zealand is adding more than 2,000 seats to its network to cater to the ‘Swift surge’ in demand following the announcement of Taylor Swift’s Australian tour dates.

This will include new return flights from Wellington, Christchurch, and Auckland to Sydney and Melbourne, along with additional seats on existing flights. The airline has even planted a surprise for fans, naming some of the new flights ‘NZ1989’.

News of the pop star’s New Zealand omission on the Eras Tour calendar means Kiwi Swifties have had to look offshore to get their hands on tickets.

Air New Zealand Chief Customer and Sales Officer Leanne Geraghty says the airline knows thousands of Kiwi fans will be looking to secure tickets – and flights – to see Taylor Swift live.

“When tour dates for Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour were released last week, we saw a surge in demand for the final day of our Tasman sale with more than 3,500 Kiwis booking flights to coincide with concert dates.

“Now, as general release goes live tomorrow, we’re expecting another surge in demand for travel. To get more Swifties to Australia, we’ve added more than 2,000 seats around the concert dates so fans can travel to the show in ‘Style’ with Air New Zealand.”

The additional seats will be available for sale at 2:00pm tomorrow.

“Fans hoping to secure their flights will have to act fast, we expect the additional capacity will sell out swiftly.

“During high demand periods, fares increase so we can manage a small supply of seats for last minute travel. We also typically see higher demand and hence pricing for late week and weekend travel dates. We recommend Swifties get on board with booking flights early so they don’t miss out.”

