Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Green Party Housing Policy Provides Vital Incentive For Better, More Inclusive Housing, NZ Green Building Council Says

Sunday, 2 July 2023, 5:28 am
Press Release: Green Building Council

New Green Party housing policy provides a vital incentive for better, more inclusive housing, the New Zealand Green Building Council says.

Speaking to Newshub Nation this morning, Green Party co-leader James Shaw revealed his party would use development bonuses to allow developers to build higher if they use universal access and design, as well as build to 7 Homestar standards or higher.

“Given the homes we’re building now are creating emissions over five times our carbon budget, we’ve got to throw everything we can at ensuring new homes are reducing pollution and allowing society to thrive,” Green Building Council chief executive Andrew Eagles says.

With the built environment contributing up to 20% of New Zealand’s emissions, the Green Building Council has long campaigned for greater incentives for the industry to upskill and do their part, through reduced development contributions, feebates, and lower interest rates for buyers of certified sustainable homes.

“While there is a section of the industry proactively building above the woeful Building Code, the reality is that without some sort of carrot or stick, our sector will continue to deliver unhealthy, inefficient homes that fail the people who live in them.”

“What the Greens are proposing is a sensible way of aligning greater density with inclusive, sustainable buildings. It’s a small, simple step, and there’s a raft more we need to do. Our government and political parties cannot afford to ignore this huge issue, and we’re looking forward to strong commitments from across the political spectrum to build better. We can’t afford to continue delivering substandard housing.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Building Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics: Cheese Export Values Hit New Highs

Cheese exports rose 35% to $763M in the twelve months to May 2023, compared with the previous year reaching $3B, while exported cheese quantities rose 6.9% percent and the average price per kilo rose 26%. More


Ara Ake: Residential Solar Batteries To Return 30MW To Electricity Grid

A collaboration between Ara Ake & solarZero means 11,000 solar and battery systems will contribute to the electricity supply in a winter peak pilot scheme, unlocking residential demand flexibility at an unprecedented scale. More


Electricity Authority: Solar Energy Sharing For Social Housing Trial

The electricity industry is changing significantly. New technology and the pace of change are testing market rules that were designed for different circumstances years ago. More

NIWA: Scientists Explain El Niño

You've no doubt heard about the ‘triple-dip’ La Niña that's had its hands on the steering wheel of Mother Nature’s car, with atmospheric rivers, ex-tropical cyclones, floods, droughts, record temperatures, high humidity, and multiple marine heatwaves. But now a new driver is coming to town - El Niño. More


The Warehouse: Expanding Fresh Fruit & Vegetable Trial

Manukau, Te Rapa, Fraser Cove, Eastgate, & Dunedin South have been added to The Warehouse stores stocking fruit and vegetables, joining Whangārei, Westgate, Lyall Bay, Riccarton, Timaru, and Invercargill, which have been piloting fresh items since February. More


Insurance Council: 2023 Climate Disaster Payouts Top $1B

Insurers have so far paid out $1.08B of an estimated $3.18B over 107,569 claims arising from the twin climate disasters of the Auckland Anniversary Weekend floods & Cyclone Gabrielle. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 