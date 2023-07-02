Green Party Housing Policy Provides Vital Incentive For Better, More Inclusive Housing, NZ Green Building Council Says

New Green Party housing policy provides a vital incentive for better, more inclusive housing, the New Zealand Green Building Council says.

Speaking to Newshub Nation this morning, Green Party co-leader James Shaw revealed his party would use development bonuses to allow developers to build higher if they use universal access and design, as well as build to 7 Homestar standards or higher.

“Given the homes we’re building now are creating emissions over five times our carbon budget, we’ve got to throw everything we can at ensuring new homes are reducing pollution and allowing society to thrive,” Green Building Council chief executive Andrew Eagles says.

With the built environment contributing up to 20% of New Zealand’s emissions, the Green Building Council has long campaigned for greater incentives for the industry to upskill and do their part, through reduced development contributions, feebates, and lower interest rates for buyers of certified sustainable homes.

“While there is a section of the industry proactively building above the woeful Building Code, the reality is that without some sort of carrot or stick, our sector will continue to deliver unhealthy, inefficient homes that fail the people who live in them.”

“What the Greens are proposing is a sensible way of aligning greater density with inclusive, sustainable buildings. It’s a small, simple step, and there’s a raft more we need to do. Our government and political parties cannot afford to ignore this huge issue, and we’re looking forward to strong commitments from across the political spectrum to build better. We can’t afford to continue delivering substandard housing.

