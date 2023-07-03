New Board Member Joins Financial Ombudsman Service

Paul Jamieson has been appointed to the Financial Services Complaints Limited (FSCL) Board; the organisation announced today.

FSCL is a financial Ombudsman service and dispute resolution scheme approved under the Financial Service Providers (Registration and Dispute Resolution) Act 2008.

Paul is the Group Treasurer at Avanti Finance and has worked in banking and financial markets in New Zealand, Australia, and the UK for the last 20 years.

“Paul has worked in a range of analytical and leadership roles and has specialist expertise in securitisation/structured finance and treasury. His experience includes working at Deutsche Bank, UBS, Moody’s, and FlexiGroup (Humm),” says FSCL’s Board Chair, Jane Meares.

“We are delighted to have Paul join the Board as an industry representative. His experience will certainly add value.”

Paul says, “I’m very pleased to be joining FSCL as a director and look forward to working with the team to improve consumer outcomes, and to promote financial awareness and education in New Zealand.”

FSCL’s Board, is made up of two industry representatives, two consumer representatives and Independent Chair, Jane Meares.

Paul’s appointment came into effect on 1 July.

