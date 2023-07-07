Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Mt Ruapehu’s Weekend Outlook; 10 Days Left To Nab Season Passes

Friday, 7 July 2023, 11:43 am
Press Release: Ruapehu Alpine Lifts

Mt Ruapehu, Friday 7 July 2023: Whakapapa and Tūroa ski fields’ snow forecast for this weekend is shaping up nicely. Operators are buoyed by the early season snow base which is developing across both fields. The forecast is looking promising with more snow anticipated over the weekend and into the second week of the New Zealand School Holidays.

Chair lifts and terrain are progressively opening on both sides of the maunga. Favourable snowmaking temperatures are forecast, and the Mt Ruapehu team is confident that the Rangatira Chair and the Rockgarden Trail will be open this weekend on the Whakapapa side, while Alpine Meadow, Park Lane, and Movenpick lifts are expected to open on Tūroa.

Guests planning to visit Mt Ruapehu’s ski fields this weekend and over the coming months are strongly encouraged to save time and purchase their passes online prior to arrival. Alternatively, guests can drop into any of Torpedo 7’s 11 retail locations throughout the North Island to collect their passes from the dedicated click and collect facilities.

After a quick launch to the season announced on the eve of the school holidays, the team at Mt Ruapehu’s ski fields has been excited by the early snowfall and thousands of sledding and snow play visitors.

Ruapehu Alpine Lifts Chief Executive Officer, Jono Dean, says, “After a fast and furious start to the winter ski season, we’re really encouraged by the response and support we have received from early snow play visitors to the maunga, as well as thousands of season pass purchasers.”

“With a further 25-50cm of snowfall expected this weekend, our 300-plus staff will be on-ground pushing snow, grooming, patrolling and firing up the snowmakers while the snow-Gods deliver the goods.”

“It’s shaping up to be a long season with around 120 days of snow action on the cards. Our opening run up was short notice to get people onto the mountain for the July school holidays, but there’s another chance for families in September with the holidays falling smack bang in our optimal spring skiing period. Typically, at this time of year the maunga enjoys a consistent snow quality, with Tūroa ski field boasting New Zealand’s the best snow conditions during September.”

“Given the terrain nuances across both sides of the maunga, its standard practice for us to be progressively opening lifts throughout July and into August as snow conditions and weather allows, with guest safety paramount to this,” concluded Jono.

There are only 10 days left for snow-goers to purchase Mt Ruapehu’s 2023 season passes to maximise unlimited access to both Whakapapa and Tūroa ski areas at the best value. A Mt Ruapehu season pass pays for itself in just four days on the mountain, and benefits include 15% off food and beverage, retail, and group lessons and four 50% off buddy passes. There’s a pass for everyone, especially for those seeking some flexibility throughout Winter 2023.

Full details are at mtruapehu.com.

ENDS

About Ruapehu Alpine Lifts

The Sky Waka gondola, New Zealand’s premier gondola experience (wheelchair accessible), transports guests 1.8km up the Whakapapa side of the maunga 2020m above sea level and offers panoramic vistas out across the volcanic terrain and neighbouring mountains, Mt Tongariro and Mt Ngauruhoe. Skiers, boarders, and sightseers are welcomed to the architecturally awarded Knoll Ridge Chalet and highest year-round eatery in the country. The Sky Waka gondola runs daily, 10am – 4pm.

For families looking to give their kids a snow play experience, there is a snow experience zone at the top of the Sky Waka gondola which can be accessed with a sightseeing pass. Or the Whakapapa sledding zone in Happy Valley offers fun for snow-seekers of all ages. Kids need to be 8 years+ to ride their own sled unaccompanied.

Tūroa ski field is a popular winter destination with its breath-taking scenery and diverse terrain. Tūroa offers an unforgettable skiing experience and boasts an impressive vertical drop and challenging slopes, making it a haven for advanced skiers and snowboarders seeking a thrilling adventure. Its high elevation ensures reliable snow conditions throughout the season. Tūroa is also home to the country’s longest vertical descent, providing exhilarating runs for enthusiasts. The ski field offers modern facilities, including ski rental, lessons, and cozy food and beverage facilities to enjoy those much-needed breaks throughout the day.

Hit the slopes in just three hours’ drive from Hamilton, four from Wellington and five hours from Auckland, and support not only Mt Ruapehu’s 2023 snow season, but local tourism businesses, their staff and communities that bring the magic of winter alive in the central North Island.

Visit www.mtruapehu.com/

