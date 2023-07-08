Raw Milk Recalled For Possible Listeria

Raw drinking milk producer Dreamview Creamery Real is recalling specific batches of raw milk as the product may contain listeria.

The milk is sold via home deliveries. Please visit New Zealand Food Safety’s recall page here for more information about batch details.

If you have purchased any of the affected product listed on this notice, do not consume it. Customers should return the product to Dreamview Creamery Real for a full refund.

Alternatively, consume after heating to 70°C and holding at this temperature for one minute. If you don't have a thermometer, heat the milk until it nearly reaches a boil (or scald the milk) before drinking it.

"Listeria can make people sick (listeriosis) if they consume contaminated food,” said New Zealand Food Safety acting deputy director-general Jenny Bishop.

"Listeriosis infection can be serious among vulnerable groups such as pregnant women and their unborn babies, newborn babies, people with weakened immune systems, and elderly people.

"For those in the high-risk groups, listeriosis typically has an incubation period of 3 to 70 days (with an average 21 days) before symptoms appear. Healthy adults are likely to experience only mild infection, causing mild diarrhoea and flu-like symptoms.

"If you have consumed this product and have any concerns about your health, seek medical advice," says Ms Bishop.

Dreamview Creamery Real is a registered provider of raw milk.

New Zealand Food Safety has not received any reports of associated illness.

This product has not been exported.

For more information please email: NZFoodSafety_media@mpi.govt.nz

