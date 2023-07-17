Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Rogue Society Returns

Monday, 17 July 2023, 9:16 am
Press Release: Scapegrace


Following five years of public demand, New Zealand’s largest independent spirits company is bringing back one of its most loved and iconic brands.

Rogue Society Liquor will be back on shelves around New Zealand from today, with the initial offering including their Signature Gin and Signature Vodka.

Rogue Society is produced by the Scapegrace Distilling Co in Central Otago, and was the original name of the brand between 2014-18, before a name change was required to enter international markets.

“Over the past five years, we’ve constantly been bombarded by consumers and bartenders asking when we’re bringing back Rogue Society, the brand had such a special place in the heart of consumers and so we had to listen to the people,” said Scapegrace Co-Founder Mark Neal.

Neal says the gin and vodka will be one of the only New Zealand distilled products retailing in the premium segment of the market which is currently dominated by mass produced international spirit brands.

“We always wanted to introduce a local craft brand to take on this segment of the market, which is dominated by mass produced international brands and what better brand to disrupt this space than Rogue Society Liquor.”

“There are more than 220 craft distilleries in New Zealand and Rogue Society Liquor will be one of the only locally made spirits within this segment of the market,” said Neal.

Rogue Society Liquor is distilled differently to Scapegrace and offers a completely different taste and flavour. The Signature Gin boasts a different profile with upfront juniper, alongside a different unique botanical mix featuring local Gisborne grapefruit and Hawke’s Bay coriander. The Signature Vodka also has a different cut which provides a buttery, clean and velvet finish.

Scapegrace Distilling Co will still be distilling its self-named, super-premium portfolio and will now be offering Rogue Society Liquor as part of its wider product mix.

Rogue Society Liquor will have a RRP of $54.99.

Follow Rogue Society on social channels @roguesocietyliquor or via its website https://roguesocietyliquor.com

