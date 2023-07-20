Tompkins Wake Acquires Mackenzie Elvin Strengthening Position In Bay Of Plenty

Tompkins Wake has officially acquired Mackenzie Elvin Law in Tauranga becoming the biggest law firm in the central North Island, propelling the firm into the top 10 of law firms within New Zealand by size and reputation.

The acquisition marks a strategic move by Tompkins Wake to strengthen its presence in Tauranga and the wider Bay of Plenty region, which has experienced rapid economic growth in recent years. With Tauranga emerging as a hub for business and innovation, the merger between these two firms offers an exciting opportunity to provide an unmatched level of service within the golden triangle.

Tompkins Wake Chief Executive Jon Calder says the acquisition presents significant growth opportunities for both firms, as they combine their respective strengths to create a formidable legal powerhouse in Tauranga and the wider Bay of Plenty.

"We are delighted to announce the acquisition of Mackenzie Elvin by Tompkins Wake. This merger not only strengthens our presence in one of New Zealand's fastest growing cities but also reinforces our commitment to providing legal services of the highest calibre to our clients across New Zealand's economic and commercial heartland,” Calder says.

Effective August 1, Mackenzie Elvin Law’s 23 staff and 5 Partners will join Tompkins Wake, boosting the Tauranga-based team to 34 with over 200 professionals firmwide, including 35 partners and over 120 lawyers.

Mackenzie Elvin Law Founding Partner Fiona Mackenzie says the merger represents an exciting milestone for their firm, clients and the local community.

The merger will enable Mackenzie Elvin’s local team to leverage the national and global resources, expertise, and connections provided by Tompkins Wake, ensuring exceptional client service for the Bay of Plenty, both now and into the future.

“Our business in 2023 is vastly different to what it was in the 1980’s. In the last 3 years especially we’ve seen profound change as global events have affected every corner of the world. Against this backdrop, aligning with Tompkins Wake is a natural progression for us,” Fiona says.

“We have long admired their reputation and expertise. This merger opens up new horizons for us in terms of resources and expertise, their values and progressive approach to client service closely mirroring our own, and we are very pleased that this partnership will bring immense benefits to our clients, team, and local community.”

Jon Calder says Tompkins Wake shares the same admiration. The firm has worked across from Mackenzie Elvin on many occasions and has long admired the reputation and practice Fiona and her fellow partners have built.

“What became very apparent as we got to know the Mackenzie Elvin partners is that our values are closely aligned. We have four core values, the most important of which is People Matter for us that’s our people and our clients. It was clear to us that Mackenzie Elvin is a firm that values its people and puts them first, and that for us was an important piece.

“With a strong culture and people focused firm, we deliver exceptional service and results for our clients.”

