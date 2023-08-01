Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Awards For Aotearoa’s Engineering Excellence

Tuesday, 1 August 2023, 2:45 pm
Press Release: Engineering New Zealand

Aotearoa’s engineering profession came together on Friday 28 July to celebrate the finest examples of engineering vision from the last two years. Held at Auckland Museum’s iconic Dome, Engineering New Zealand’s ENVI Awards honour the people and projects that can transform our world for the better.

With around 200 of the profession’s established key players and emerging stars in attendance, awards were presented to winners of nine categories, with one crowned Supreme Award winner for the event.

Engineering New Zealand Chief Executive Dr Richard Templer says, “Engineering is fundamental to addressing some of the world’s most confronting challenges. The ENVI awards celebrate those contributions and encourage Kiwis to innovate – to look for creative solutions to problems and bring them to life through technical brilliance.

“I congratulate all winners and finalists. It’s been an incredibly busy year for our profession and the quality of the entries is a testament to the skill, knowledge, and creativity of Kiwi engineers,” Templer says.

Details of ENVI winners and entries can be found on the ENVIs website.

WINNERS

Student Engineer Award
Eric Song, University of Canterbury

Young Engineer Award
Kishan Seger, Beca

Engineering Leadership Award
Phillipa O’Shea, Downer

Engineering Innovation Award (Product)
Konos, Dotterel Technologies

Engineering Innovation Award (Project)
48-day SH6 Remediation Project, Fulton Hogan

Engineering Diversity Award
StandOut LGBTQIA+ Inclusive Workplace, Downer

Engineering Impact Award
Capability Uplift Programme, Height Project Management and Te Puni Kōkiri

Engineering Education Award
ENG ME!, University of Canterbury

Engineering Partnership Award
SH2 Waihī to Ōmokoroa (W20), Beca

Supreme Award
Capability Uplift Programme, Height Project Management and Te Puni Kōkiri

Notes to reporters

Engineering New Zealand is New Zealand's professional body for engineers, with some 22,000 members. We represent – and regulate – our members. We also act as the Registration Authority for Chartered Professional Engineers.

You can learn more about the ENVIs and keep up to date with further announcements on the ENVIs website.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Engineering New Zealand on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More


OfficeMax: Habitual Purchasing Hindering Sustainability

Stocking up on office supplies is just part of everyday business for thousands of admins, office managers, and business owners, but habitual purchasing could be hindering sustainability progress. More


Degrowth Aotearoa: The Word To Hate & Then Accept

Those who have been active in climate protests often suddenly realise you can’t easily reduce emissions in a growing economy. Our members come together from concern about planned obsolescence, fast fashion, overpackaged food, aviation, too many cows, and too many cars. More

The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 