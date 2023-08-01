Awards For Aotearoa’s Engineering Excellence
Aotearoa’s engineering profession came together on Friday 28 July to celebrate the finest examples of engineering vision from the last two years. Held at Auckland Museum’s iconic Dome, Engineering New Zealand’s ENVI Awards honour the people and projects that can transform our world for the better.
With around 200 of the profession’s established key players and emerging stars in attendance, awards were presented to winners of nine categories, with one crowned Supreme Award winner for the event.
Engineering New Zealand Chief Executive Dr Richard Templer says, “Engineering is fundamental to addressing some of the world’s most confronting challenges. The ENVI awards celebrate those contributions and encourage Kiwis to innovate – to look for creative solutions to problems and bring them to life through technical brilliance.
“I congratulate all winners and finalists. It’s been an incredibly busy year for our profession and the quality of the entries is a testament to the skill, knowledge, and creativity of Kiwi engineers,” Templer says.
Details of ENVI winners and entries can be found on the ENVIs website.
WINNERS
Student
Engineer Award
Eric Song, University of Canterbury
Young Engineer
Award
Kishan Seger, Beca
Engineering Leadership
Award
Phillipa O’Shea, Downer
Engineering Innovation Award
(Product)
Konos, Dotterel Technologies
Engineering Innovation Award
(Project)
48-day SH6 Remediation Project, Fulton Hogan
Engineering Diversity
Award
StandOut LGBTQIA+ Inclusive Workplace, Downer
Engineering Impact
Award
Capability Uplift Programme, Height Project Management and Te Puni Kōkiri
Engineering Education
Award
ENG ME!, University of Canterbury
Engineering Partnership
Award
SH2 Waihī to Ōmokoroa (W20), Beca
Supreme Award
Capability Uplift Programme, Height Project Management and Te Puni Kōkiri
Notes to reporters
Engineering New Zealand is New Zealand's professional body for engineers, with some 22,000 members. We represent – and regulate – our members. We also act as the Registration Authority for Chartered Professional Engineers.
You can learn more about the ENVIs and keep up to date with further announcements on the ENVIs website.