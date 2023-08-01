Awards For Aotearoa’s Engineering Excellence

Aotearoa’s engineering profession came together on Friday 28 July to celebrate the finest examples of engineering vision from the last two years. Held at Auckland Museum’s iconic Dome, Engineering New Zealand’s ENVI Awards honour the people and projects that can transform our world for the better.

With around 200 of the profession’s established key players and emerging stars in attendance, awards were presented to winners of nine categories, with one crowned Supreme Award winner for the event.

Engineering New Zealand Chief Executive Dr Richard Templer says, “Engineering is fundamental to addressing some of the world’s most confronting challenges. The ENVI awards celebrate those contributions and encourage Kiwis to innovate – to look for creative solutions to problems and bring them to life through technical brilliance.

“I congratulate all winners and finalists. It’s been an incredibly busy year for our profession and the quality of the entries is a testament to the skill, knowledge, and creativity of Kiwi engineers,” Templer says.

Details of ENVI winners and entries can be found on the ENVIs website.

WINNERS

Student Engineer Award

Eric Song, University of Canterbury

Young Engineer Award

Kishan Seger, Beca

Engineering Leadership Award

Phillipa O’Shea, Downer

Engineering Innovation Award (Product)

Konos, Dotterel Technologies

Engineering Innovation Award (Project)

48-day SH6 Remediation Project, Fulton Hogan

Engineering Diversity Award

StandOut LGBTQIA+ Inclusive Workplace, Downer

Engineering Impact Award

Capability Uplift Programme, Height Project Management and Te Puni Kōkiri

Engineering Education Award

ENG ME!, University of Canterbury

Engineering Partnership Award

SH2 Waihī to Ōmokoroa (W20), Beca

Supreme Award

Capability Uplift Programme, Height Project Management and Te Puni Kōkiri

