Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Tomahawk Celebrating 15 Years Of Expertise, Resilience And Success In Tourism

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 10:26 am
Press Release: Tomahawk

As a leading provider of tourism marketing services with clients concentrated in New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific Islands, Tomahawk is celebrating an outstanding milestone in 2023. Having been operating since 2008, the agency has now delivered 15 years of excellence in tourism.

Despite the challenges the tourism industry has faced in recent years, Tomahawk’s resilience has remained steadfast, adapting strategies, and providing unwavering support to clients during these challenging times. Their commitment to innovation, resilience, and deep industry knowledge allowed them to navigate the turbulent waters and emerge stronger than ever.

Referring to their longevity in the market, paired with a team of seasoned tourism leaders boasting over 150 years of collective experience, Tomahawk General Manager, Renee Goodsell, says “these are just some of the key ingredients that allow our amazing team to create the success our tourism partners deserve.”

“Our 15 years in business, through the ups and downs of the industry and the endless innovations in digital means we have the understanding and skills needed for the seemingly endless changes tourism goes through. Our tourism experience across a wide range of sectors provides incredible insight into our partnerships. It all helps to create long-term, trusted relationships built on proven knowledge and skills.”

Renee also adds,

Of course, this milestone wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication, expertise and passion of every team member in our company today, and across the 15 years, who all contribute to delivering great results for our tourism partners”.

With tourism now emerging from a tough period, the Tomahawk team is as enthusiastic as ever to be at the forefront of supporting tourism businesses and the industry’s recovery. By sharing their innovation and thought leadership they look forward to many more years of working in this amazing industry and helping the new Visitor Economy emerge.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Tomahawk on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics: Home Consents Down

The number of new homes consented in the June 2023 quarter was 9,888, down 20% compared to June 2022. There were 4,281 stand-alone houses consented (down 21%) and 5,607 multi-unit homes (down 18%) over the same period. More


Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More


OfficeMax: Habitual Purchasing Hindering Sustainability

Stocking up on office supplies is just part of everyday business for thousands of admins, office managers, and business owners, but habitual purchasing could be hindering sustainability progress. More


The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 