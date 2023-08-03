Tomahawk Celebrating 15 Years Of Expertise, Resilience And Success In Tourism

As a leading provider of tourism marketing services with clients concentrated in New Zealand, Australia and the Pacific Islands, Tomahawk is celebrating an outstanding milestone in 2023. Having been operating since 2008, the agency has now delivered 15 years of excellence in tourism.

Despite the challenges the tourism industry has faced in recent years, Tomahawk’s resilience has remained steadfast, adapting strategies, and providing unwavering support to clients during these challenging times. Their commitment to innovation, resilience, and deep industry knowledge allowed them to navigate the turbulent waters and emerge stronger than ever.

Referring to their longevity in the market, paired with a team of seasoned tourism leaders boasting over 150 years of collective experience, Tomahawk General Manager, Renee Goodsell, says “these are just some of the key ingredients that allow our amazing team to create the success our tourism partners deserve.”

“Our 15 years in business, through the ups and downs of the industry and the endless innovations in digital means we have the understanding and skills needed for the seemingly endless changes tourism goes through. Our tourism experience across a wide range of sectors provides incredible insight into our partnerships. It all helps to create long-term, trusted relationships built on proven knowledge and skills.”

Renee also adds,

“Of course, this milestone wouldn’t have been possible without the dedication, expertise and passion of every team member in our company today, and across the 15 years, who all contribute to delivering great results for our tourism partners”.

With tourism now emerging from a tough period, the Tomahawk team is as enthusiastic as ever to be at the forefront of supporting tourism businesses and the industry’s recovery. By sharing their innovation and thought leadership they look forward to many more years of working in this amazing industry and helping the new Visitor Economy emerge.

