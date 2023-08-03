Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

MinterEllisonRuddWatts Advises Highland Europe On Its Investment In Ortain

Thursday, 3 August 2023, 10:37 am
Press Release: MinterEllisonRuddWatts

United Kingdom venture capital firm, Highland Europe has led a funding round raising USD57million for investment in Ortain, a Dunedin-originated, and now global leader in forensic supply chain traceability. Long Ridge Equity Partners, Ortain’s existing investors, also participated in the round.

MinterEllisonRuddWatts acted for Highland Europe with the investment enabling Ortain to strengthen its technology and product offering and expand into new markets and industries.

Using proprietary technology, Ortain creates a unique fingerprint from products worldwide to prove their provenance from meat to honey, milk, and fibres. With this core technology, the company has built the world’s most sophisticated database of product origin fingerprints which easily identify and compare origin across a wide range of commodity goods.

On announcing the completion of the deal, Corporate Partner Mark Forman said: "This is a fantastic result for our client, Highland Europe. It creates a unique opportunity to partner with a business at the forefront of forensic science and technology. The investment supports further growth for a highly successful home-grown venture which is on track to be recognised as a serious global player."

The MinterEllisonRuddWatts core team advising was headed by Mark Forman and included senior associates Jo Carrick-Anderson and James Marrier, and Solicitor Brayden Print. The team was supported by partners Andrew Ryan, Steve Gallaugher, Christopher Young and Nick Frith, senior associates Zoe Barnes, Rob Penney and Joshua Kimpton, senior solicitors Rob McStay and Louise Meng, and solicitor Ben Bowley-Drinnan.

The team advised on all aspects on the deal including initial due diligence, tax advice, negotiation of the investment agreements and documents, through to completion of Highland Europe’s investment.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from MinterEllisonRuddWatts on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics: Home Consents Down

The number of new homes consented in the June 2023 quarter was 9,888, down 20% compared to June 2022. There were 4,281 stand-alone houses consented (down 21%) and 5,607 multi-unit homes (down 18%) over the same period. More


Worldvision: The Hidden Cost Of Beauty

A new report The High Price of Beauty reveals the dark reality behind glossy cosmetics, with many likely to contain ingredients gathered by children working in mines & farms in low-income countries. While beauty products may be 'cruelty free' in that they are not tested on animals, they are likely to include ingredients procured using child labour. More


OfficeMax: Habitual Purchasing Hindering Sustainability

Stocking up on office supplies is just part of everyday business for thousands of admins, office managers, and business owners, but habitual purchasing could be hindering sustainability progress. More


The Conversation: Climate Extremes Make NZ’s Supply Chains Vulnerable

Over the decades, NZ has centralised its food system and increased the risk that a single regional event could reverberate nationally, but it’s not too late to diversify and increase resilience across our food supply system. More


Daniel Watson: Scammers Luring Kiwis With Google Adwords & Social Media

Scammers are not just calling or emailing Kiwis 'out of the blue' anymore; they are waiting in ambush with highly sophisticated schemes using elaborate profiles on LinkedIn, Google AdWords and legitimate looking websites to trap New Zealanders. More


NIWA: Fascinating Finds From Annual Squid Survey

Earlier this month, NIWA welcomed AUT's ‘Squid Squad’ to unbox & categorise cephalopod species taken from voyages around the country. This year’s finds include the scaled squid Lepidoteuthis & the spectacular hooked squid Batoteuthis skolops, both of which remain very rare in global collections. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 