Metlink Support Rolls In For Rail Safety Week

Metlink has put its support behind Rail Safety Week. Lead by TrackSAFE and KiwiRail, the week aims to encourage safe behaviour and reduce the number of accidents and near misses at level crossings.

Two ‘steely stares’ and shout of all clear, delivered by Steely Stan atop his noble steed, reminds the region of the campaign’s key message – always look for trains.

In the year to 30 June, 40 vehicles or people collided with trains across New Zealand, with 10 losing their lives. There were 305 near misses in the same period.

"Rail Safety Week serves as a reminder of our collective responsibility to keep safe around trains," says Metlink Group Manager Samantha Gain. "Whether crossing at a level crossing in your car, on foot, bicycle or even by horse, please carefully check left and right for trains”.

TrackSAFE has also developed resources and activities for school age children about the importance of track safety.

As the region’s public transport provider, Metlink’s support for this campaign adds to the goal of encouraging awareness and vigilance within the community.

“We wholeheartedly support this campaign, it’s critical we educate our loved ones, tamariki and rangatahi to approach level crossings with care and take a look closely both ways before crossing.”, added Ms Gain.

“Not only can this advice save lives, but it can also keep our rail passengers and staff from experiencing a traumatic accident.”

For more information about track safety visit the TrackSAFE website.

