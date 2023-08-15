Tony Carter Appointed To Ravensdown Board

In welcoming Tony to the Board, Bruce Wills, Ravensdown Chairman, said Tony is one of New Zealand’s most experienced governors, known for his strategic leadership.

“With his extensive governance experience and commercial acumen across a broad range of sectors, Tony brings deep wisdom and foresight that will complement the existing collective skillset of the Ravensdown Board.

“Importantly, he also has a real passion and understanding of co-operatives, having led Foodstuffs as Chief Executive and Managing Director for 10 years before embarking on his governance career.”

Tony said it was the co-operative element that initially drew him to the role, but he’s also looking forward to his first Directorship in a primary sector organisation.

“Agriculture is such an integral part of New Zealand, from both an economic and cultural perspective. I’m excited to be joining the Ravensdown Board and having an opportunity to contribute to positive outcomes for New Zealand farmers and growers.”

Tony is currently Chairman of New Zealand-owned technology business Datacom Group, My Food Bag, TR Group, The Interiors Group and the Skin Institute.

Additionally, Tony previously chaired iconic Kiwi companies Air New Zealand and Fisher & Paykel Healthcare, for six and eight years respectively. He was also a Director of Fletcher Building and ANZ Bank New Zealand for nine years.

2023 Ravensdown Director Elections

Nominations for the Ravensdown Limited 2023 Board of Director elections closed at 5pm, yesterday. With three candidate nominations for the South Island Director Area, an election for this area will take place. Voter packs will be posted out to South Island shareholders on Friday 25 August 2023.

The number of nominations received for the North Island Election Area did not exceed the number of vacancies, so an election is not required for this area. Congratulations to Mike Davey who retains his Directorship for another term.

Please contact the Returning Officer on 0800 666 038 if you have any queries and keep an eye on the Board Director Elections page on the Ravensdown website.

