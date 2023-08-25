Commercial Radio Continues To Deliver Highly Attentive Audiences - Total NZ Survey 2 2023

New Zealand’s commercial radio industry remains exceptionally strong with growth to over 3.41 million Kiwis tuning in every week, according to the S2 2023 GFK Radio Audience Survey, released today.

Alistair Jamison, Radio Broadcasters Association (RBA) CEO, says “Today's data shows that radio continues to provide Kiwis with the information, entertainment and content they want and as a result we connect with 75% of NZ each week.”

Wendy Palmer, CEO, MediaWorks adds “Continued commercial radio listenership is not only strong in New Zealand but globally too. The UK recently reported its highest ever commercial audience – up 8 percent year on year, with Australia in a similar position – up 3.6 percent year on year. It’s great to see New Zealand echoing this trend and that our audience numbers remain consistently robust with a 1% reach increase.”

Michael Boggs, CEO at NZME says: “In addition to total audience numbers being so strong across commercial radio, it’s great to see Kiwis’ consumption of radio is also evolving. The latest data shows that almost 850,000 people are listening to digitally streamed radio^ at some point across a week. It’s also really positive to see growth in listening amongst 10-24 year olds.”

As well as the total audience remaining robust the latest data shows that radio continues to be a leader in time spent with media, with on average people listening to commercial radio for 15 hours 19 mins per week**. Importantly as well as audience reach and time spent, a recent global study shows that radio and the broader audio market also performs when it comes to attention metrics.

Jamison says “There is much talk in the ad world regarding attention metrics at present and whilst the recent Lumen/Dentsu study presents US data, it clearly shows that radio and audio over deliver in the area of attention as well. With radio and podcast showing attention metrics higher than online video, social and TV we can be confident we are delivering high reaching and highly engaged audiences for our advertisers.”

