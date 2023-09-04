Flavourful Goan street-food style burger takes 2023 Burger Wellington title

Clockwise from top left: One 80 Restaurant’s Goan Chicken Ros Pao burger, One80 Restaurant Executive Chef Chetan Pangam, One80 Restaurant and Corpthorne Hotel Wellington team at the Burger Wellington 2023 Awards more images available here

Burger fans took over the city for the August Edition of Visa Wellington On a Plate devouring 200-plus burger entries and sending through a whopping 11,500 ratings to help determine the 2023 Burger Wellington presented by Garage Project finalists.

After a week of judging, the assessments are in, and the winner of Burger Wellington presented by Garage Project 2023 is One80 Restaurant with their ‘Goan Chicken Ros Pao’ burger.

The winning burger takes inspiration from One80 Restaurant’s Executive Chef Chetan Pangam’s mother’s hometown of Goa, and the street food he loves. The burger features a richly spiced chicken curry, a ‘Ros’ omelette, and a unique bun that represents the ‘Poee’ style bread that the omelette and curry is typically served in.

Executive Chef, Chetan Pangam, says this year’s Burger Wellington theme of ‘Breaking the Mould’ presented the perfect opportunity for his team to challenge perceptions.

“In New Zealand many people see hotel restaurants as boring, and that was the biggest stereotype I had to break with this burger. I wanted to create a humble street food dish in a winning burger concept,”

“It took a huge team effort with support from local suppliers, and in particular I’d like to thank the Clareville Bakery for the custom Poee style bun,” he adds.

Visa Wellington On a Plate Festival Director Sarah Meikle says the August Edition of the Festival was all about burgers, beer, and encouraging people to get out and support the hospitality sector.

“It was fantastic to see Wellingtonians eating out and about, supporting our local venues. The One80 Restaurant burger was a real flavour journey that brought together the fragrant herbs and spices of India, it’s an absolute pleasure to see Chef Chetan and the team take the title this year.”

The August Edition of Visa Wellington On a Plate included Events and Pop Ups rounding out the programme, including New Zealand’s biggest celebration of good beer, Beervana.

Sarah adds, “With the new festival split it was important to us to offer some events alongside Burger Wellington, and it made sense for these to be burger-related, like the Future of Food event with The Gas Hub, or Beervana-related like the Shining Peak Beer and Oyster Dinner at GPO.”

“We were thrilled for the Everybody Eats team and their ‘To The Rescue’ burger which featured rescued and recycled food from Kaibosh, people could ‘pay as they feel’ with all proceeds going towards the charity organisation. Over the course of the festival more than $5000 was raised,” she says.

Head of Programming Beth Brash says every year they are blown away by the support for Burger Wellington presented by Garage Project, and across the board there were great quality burgers, ranging from more traditional flavours to innovative concepts including chocolate ‘patties’ and Yorkshire Pudding ‘buns’.

“It’s been great to see Wellington’s burger-loving community exploring new venues too, there were a few like Ernesto’s Cocina Cubana and Kanama Kopi Kadai who have definitely won over some new fans.”

The 2023 Burger Wellington presented by Garage Project award winners are:

One80’s Goan Chicken Ros Pao - Burger Wellington presented by Garage Project Winner

Field & Green’s Reuben-esque - 2nd place in Burger Wellington presented by Garage Project

Ernesto’s Cocina Cubana - 3rd place in Burger Wellington presented by Garage Project

Elixir’s The Phial Of Eären-Dill - Best Use of Theme

Myrtle’s Belly and Jelly - Most Innovative

Regional Award winners are:

Wairarapa - Café Medici’s A Perfect Swine

Upper Hutt - Boneface Brewing Co’s Yorkie Dork

Hutt City - Twenty Eight’s Spice is Right

Porirua - T Bay Cafe’s The Hot Chick

Kāpiti - Hey Coastie’s Coast with the Most

Visa NZ Country Manager, Anthony Watson, says since 2009, Visa has been a proud sponsor of the remarkable evolution that is Visa Wellington On a Plate – an event that truly captures the spirit of our vibrant New Zealand community.

“The Burger Wellington Award is a testament to the industry’s creativity and is a celebration of the hospitality sector which Visa is delighted to support,” says Anthony Watson, Country Manager for Visa New Zealand & South Pacific.

The prize for Burger Wellington presented by Garage Project includes free festival entry for 2024, and a special collaboration brew with craft beer icons, Garage Project.

The Visa Wellington On a Plate August edition ran from 11 - 27 August 2023. The Festival will return in 2024 with the May Edition focusing on food Events and Pop Ups, and the August Edition focusing on burgers and beer, with Burger Wellington and Beervana.

