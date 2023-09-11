ADT Security Joins Forces With Gallagher Security To Become First Premier SMB Partner

Australia and New Zealand. Award-winning global security manufacturer, Gallagher Security has announced a significant advancement in its longstanding partnership with ADT Security (ADT), naming the company as Gallagher Security’s first Premier SMB Partner.

The formation of the alliance between Gallagher Security and ADT sees ADT choosing Gallagher's solutions as the cornerstone of their offerings for both enterprise and SMB sectors and reinforces the strength of partnership between the two companies and their respective reputations in the security industry.

For nearly three decades, ADT has been a trusted national Channel Partner in Australia and New Zealand, cementing its position as a pivotal player in the security industry. On the 1st August 2023, ADT emerged from Johnson Controls and became part of the Intelligent Monitoring Group, becoming an Australian-owned entity and continuing to operate under the name ADT Security.

Executive Vice President of the APAC and IMEA regions for Gallagher Security, Craig Schutte, highlights the significance of the collaboration, saying:

"This landmark partnership between Gallagher Security and ADT cements our shared commitment to being partners beyond security, focusing on innovation and customer satisfaction. We are excited to witness the positive impact this will have on the security landscape.

In today’s modern society, security is not just about protection, but also about employing the technology to enable business growth and streamline how a business operates. Gallagher's cloud-based SMB solution goes beyond the conventional, enabling businesses to harness their potential and take charge of their security effortlessly. We believe in the future-focused nature of this technology, and we are thrilled to have ADT join with us as our first Premier SMB Partner.”

General Manager at ADT Security Australia, Geoff Campbell Brown, adds:

"Gallagher has been key partner of ADT Security for over 20 years, and in that time together we have implemented many innovative customer solutions. As we enter this new chapter for ADT under the ownership of IGM we are honored to continue to grow our long-term partnership being named Premier SMB Partner.

Gallagher’s SMB solution is integral to the new ADT/IMG strategy. ADT is focused on solutions that empower the customer through technology; solutions that don’t just tick the box but align with how customers want to interact with their security system. Gallagher SMB is the solution that enables us to now provide this to our SME customer base.”

Integral to this partnership is the recognition of ADT's unmatched expertise in managing a vast network of monitored lines. Gallagher's SMB solution takes center stage, providing businesses with an intuitive, app-based security solution that streamlines operations and simplifies security management.

This collaboration marks a milestone for Gallagher Security and ADT, signifying a joint commitment to providing their customers with a seamless and dependable security solution tailored to their evolving needs.

