Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

NZIIH Call On Parties To Seize Opportunities With Israel

Friday, 15 September 2023, 7:14 am
Press Release: NZ Israel Innovation Hub

The NZ Israel Innovation Hub (NZIIH), a leading non-profit organization focused on fostering trade and tech partnerships between New Zealand and Israel, calls on the leaders of all political parties to facilitate and accelerate trade ties between New Zealand and Israel.

“As the New Zealand general election approaches, the NZIIH strongly urges all political parties to put this relationship on their foreign policy agendas. We believe that by nurturing constructive, trust-building, and robust relationships with Israel’s corporate, academic and tech communities, both countries stand to benefit significantly in trade, economic productivity, and innovation,” stated NZIIH Executive Director, Josh Brown.

Israel is widely recognized as a global hub for technological innovation and start-up ventures.

According to a recently released report by Startup Genome, Tel Aviv is the 5th top ecosystem in the world, and Israel has been assessed to be the 3rd top country ecosystem by Startup Blink in its 2023 report.

“With Israel’s transition from an agricultural economy to the ‘Startup Nation’ in the early 2000s, New Zealand can easily access and adapt an economic model to enable its own digital transformation.

Furthermore, partnering with Israel in areas such as agritech, cybersecurity, and health tech, can vastly benefit New Zealand's industries, businesses, and citizens alike.

“Indeed, with its rich natural resources and cutting-edge sustainable practices, New Zealand offers Israel potential avenues for collaboration in the realms of sustainable agriculture, renewable energy, and environmental conservation,” stated Josh Brown.

Over the past few years, NZIIH has successfully facilitated numerous trade and innovation partnerships that have created jobs, boosted economic growth, and spurred technological innovation in both countries. Its leadership is confident that these accomplishments are merely the tip of the iceberg concerning what can be achieved through further economic engagement. In order to facilitate this engagement, NZIIH is calling on NZ’s political parties to consider:

• Ratifying the innovation agreement with Israel signed in 2020

• Opening a New Zealand Embassy and trade office in Tel Aviv

• Investigating the feasibility of a Free Trade Agreement with Israel

• Funding exchanges of culture and expertise

The Abraham Accords has enabled Israel to form healthy diplomatic relationships with neighbouring Arab countries in the Middle East. These relationships indicate that while New Zealand and Israel may share differences of opinion on geopolitical matters, a bilateral relationship with mutually beneficial benefits can side side-step political impasses and misgivings. Furthermore, our Arab trading partners’ historical caginess to New Zealand forming a warmer relationship with Israel may no longer be as vociferous.

The New Zealand Israel Innovation Hub remains committed to its mission of enabling collaboration, communication and enterprise between New Zealand and Israel’s tech and trade sectors. 

“We urge that NZ’s political leaders consider the merits of a strengthened relationship with Israel, note them in their policy platforms and when elected, work towards realising the immense untapped potential that this relationship holds,” said Josh Brown.

About the New Zealand Israel Innovation Hub

The New Zealand Israel Innovation Hub is a non-profit organization dedicated to bringing New Zealand and Israel closer together through trade and innovation. It also performs a business council role by advocating for trade in both directions. Its activities include business development, tech scouting, investment scouting and the facilitation of R&D collaborations and partnerships.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from NZ Israel Innovation Hub on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
QV: Has The Real Estate Recovery Begun?

The residential property market has experienced a modest amount of home value growth this quarter, driven primarily by first-home buyers outside of Aotearoa’s main cities. The average home increased in value by 0.5% to $893,639, marking its first quarter of positive growth since late 2021, but values continue to track downward across most of the main urban areas. More


Statistics: Visitor Arrivals Continue To Pick Up

Overseas visitor arrivals continue to rebound a year after fully opening the border, with 213,800 arrivals in July, 84% of the level in July 2019. July is the peak winter month for tourism as it coincides with the ski season and Australian school holidays. More


Horizon Research: Thieves Hit Kiwi Bank Accounts

Half a million Kiwis have fallen victim to thefts via their bank accounts and cards. Many customers don't think banks are doing enough to protect them, especially when they find out that some banks are not implementing highly-effective anti-fraud and theft measures already being used in Australia. More

Government: AAA Credit Rating

S&P has affirmed NZ’s long term local currency rating at AAA & foreign currency rating at AA+ with a stable outlook. It follows Fitch affirming NZ’s AA+ rating with a stable outlook & Moody’s annual credit analysis affirming a stable outlook on NZ’s local currency & foreign currency ratings at Aaa. More


Government: Biggest Ever Emissions Reduction Project Hits Milestone

Half of the coal being used at Glenbrook steel mill is being replaced with electricity to recycle and reuse scrap steel. James Shaw says the installation of an electric arc furnace will cut emissions by over 45%. Production using the new furnace is expected to start in mid-2026. More


Ara Ake: $20M Distributed Flexibility Innovation Fund

Ara Ake will help administer a new $20M fund supporting the electricity system to manage peak demand and improve reliability and resilience at the network level. “We are preparing the electricity system to be able to play a lead role in the energy transition to net zero 2050," says Dr Megan Woods. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 