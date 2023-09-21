Parrot Analytics Partners With GWR To Reveal Most In-demand TV Shows & Talent In GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2024

Latest edition of best-selling annual out now includes record-breaking shows such as “House of the Dragon” on HBO Max, “The Boys” on Amazon Prime Video, and “Formula 1: Drive To Survive” on Netflix.

Los Angeles (September 20, 2023) - With the release of GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2024 Guinness World Records (GWR), the global authority on record-breaking and Parrot Analytics, the leader in worldwide entertainment analytics, are sharing exciting news for fans around the world on their favorite, and now record-holding, TV shows.

"In the age of countless viewing options, it's truly compelling to discern which TV shows and talent capture the hearts and minds of audiences globally," remarked Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday. "Our recent Guinness World Records titleholders not only indicate a show's global fan demand but also highlight the insatiable and ever-evolving tastes of viewers from different corners of the world. With the unparalleled global insights offered by Parrot Analytics, we can delve deeper into the dynamics of global viewership, appreciating the diverse tapestry of content preferences across nations. Our continued partnership with Parrot Analytics remains instrumental in unveiling the world's most sought-after TV shows and talent."

The latest edition, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2024, continues its legacy as a top-selling yearly publication, offering readers both inspiring tales and an intriguing snapshot of our world. With the inclusion of Parrot Analytics' comprehensive audience demand metrics, the "Arts & Media TV section” delves into worldwide viewer trends and metrics for trailblazing TV shows, spanning genres like comedy, documentaries, animation, and sci-fi.

"Readers will be drawn to the world's top TV highlights in this year's Guinness World Records," said Samuel Stadler, VP Marketing for Parrot Analytics. "Our unique capabilities in content valuation and global entertainment analytics provide unparalleled insights into audience preferences and the value of global IP in this era of expansive platforms and diverse content. Our partnership with Guinness World Records amplifies our commitment to daily mapping the heartbeat of global audiences and it is our privilege to once again share our insights with enthusiasts and record aficionados worldwide."

The most in-demand TV series in the world for the period January 31st 2022 to January 30th 2023, as featured in GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2024, are:

Most in-demand comedy: “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS) with 45.9 times the global average

Most in-demand soap opera: “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” (Star Plus) with 28.8 times the global average

Most in-demand anime: “Attack On Titan” (MBS) with 68.2 times the global average

Most in-demand TV series debut *: “House of the Dragon” (HBO) with 114.9 times the global average

Most in-demand superhero series: “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video) with 55.3 times the global average

Most in-demand romantic drama: “Bridgerton” (Netflix) with 33.9 times the global average

Most in-demand reality show: “RuPaul's Drag Race” (VH1) with 22.1 times the global average

Most in-demand drama: “Stranger Things” (Netflix) with 104.3 times the global average

Most in-demand documentary: “Formula 1: Drive To Survive” (Netflix) with 19.2 times the global average

Most in-demand children's show: “Spongebob Squarepants” (Nickelodeon) with 47.9 times the global average

The most in-demand talent in the world for the period January 31st 2022 to January 30th 2023, as featured in GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2024, are:

Most in-demand rising star on TV **: Kit Connor (UK) with 8.7 times the global average

Audiences interact with content through multiple touchpoints in today’s attention economy and only Parrot Analytics captures the entire consumer journey on a global scale. Our global entertainment analytics system captures all the touchpoints people use to interact with content and combines these interactions into a single measure of attention called audience demand.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2024 ($29.95 USD) is available in stores and online now. Guinness World Records continues to be available on Amazon Alexa; the skill can be activated with the phrase “Alexa, enable Guinness World Records.”

* based on demand in 30-day period after premiere

** talent 25 years old and younger who had the best improvement in their global demand rank

