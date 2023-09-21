Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use find out more

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Parrot Analytics Partners With GWR To Reveal Most In-demand TV Shows & Talent In GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2024

Thursday, 21 September 2023, 5:58 am
Press Release: Parrot Analytics

Latest edition of best-selling annual out now includes record-breaking shows such as “House of the Dragon” on HBO Max, “The Boys” on Amazon Prime Video, and “Formula 1: Drive To Survive” on Netflix.

Los Angeles (September 20, 2023) - With the release of GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2024 Guinness World Records (GWR), the global authority on record-breaking and Parrot Analytics, the leader in worldwide entertainment analytics, are sharing exciting news for fans around the world on their favorite, and now record-holding, TV shows.

"In the age of countless viewing options, it's truly compelling to discern which TV shows and talent capture the hearts and minds of audiences globally," remarked Guinness World Records Editor-in-Chief Craig Glenday. "Our recent Guinness World Records titleholders not only indicate a show's global fan demand but also highlight the insatiable and ever-evolving tastes of viewers from different corners of the world. With the unparalleled global insights offered by Parrot Analytics, we can delve deeper into the dynamics of global viewership, appreciating the diverse tapestry of content preferences across nations. Our continued partnership with Parrot Analytics remains instrumental in unveiling the world's most sought-after TV shows and talent."

The latest edition, GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2024, continues its legacy as a top-selling yearly publication, offering readers both inspiring tales and an intriguing snapshot of our world. With the inclusion of Parrot Analytics' comprehensive audience demand metrics, the "Arts & Media TV section” delves into worldwide viewer trends and metrics for trailblazing TV shows, spanning genres like comedy, documentaries, animation, and sci-fi.

"Readers will be drawn to the world's top TV highlights in this year's Guinness World Records," said Samuel Stadler, VP Marketing for Parrot Analytics. "Our unique capabilities in content valuation and global entertainment analytics provide unparalleled insights into audience preferences and the value of global IP in this era of expansive platforms and diverse content. Our partnership with Guinness World Records amplifies our commitment to daily mapping the heartbeat of global audiences and it is our privilege to once again share our insights with enthusiasts and record aficionados worldwide."

The most in-demand TV series in the world for the period January 31st 2022 to January 30th 2023, as featured in GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2024, are:

  • Most in-demand comedy: “The Big Bang Theory” (CBS) with 45.9 times the global average
  • Most in-demand soap opera: “Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai” (Star Plus) with 28.8 times the global average
  • Most in-demand anime: “Attack On Titan” (MBS) with 68.2 times the global average
  • Most in-demand TV series debut *: “House of the Dragon” (HBO) with 114.9 times the global average
  • Most in-demand superhero series: “The Boys” (Amazon Prime Video) with 55.3 times the global average
  • Most in-demand romantic drama: “Bridgerton” (Netflix) with 33.9 times the global average
  • Most in-demand reality show: “RuPaul's Drag Race” (VH1) with 22.1 times the global average
  • Most in-demand drama: “Stranger Things” (Netflix) with 104.3 times the global average
  • Most in-demand documentary: “Formula 1: Drive To Survive” (Netflix) with 19.2 times the global average
  • Most in-demand children's show: “Spongebob Squarepants” (Nickelodeon) with 47.9 times the global average

The most in-demand talent in the world for the period January 31st 2022 to January 30th 2023, as featured in GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2024, are:

  • Most in-demand rising star on TV **: Kit Connor (UK) with 8.7 times the global average

Audiences interact with content through multiple touchpoints in today’s attention economy and only Parrot Analytics captures the entire consumer journey on a global scale. Our global entertainment analytics system captures all the touchpoints people use to interact with content and combines these interactions into a single measure of attention called audience demand.

GUINNESS WORLD RECORDS 2024 ($29.95 USD) is available in stores and online now. Guinness World Records continues to be available on Amazon Alexa; the skill can be activated with the phrase “Alexa, enable Guinness World Records.”

* based on demand in 30-day period after premiere
** talent 25 years old and younger who had the best improvement in their global demand rank

© Scoop Media

Parrot Analytics

Parrot Analytics: Global television measurement

Global television demand measurement

Parrot Analytics is the leading global content demand analytics company for the multi-platform TV business. With the world's largest TV audience demand datasets, the company currently tracks more than 1.5B daily expressions of demand in over 100 languages from 200+ countries to reveal the content consumers engage with and watch the most across platforms.

As a trusted partner to some of the biggest media companies and content creators in the world, Parrot Analytics optimises content workflows in real time. The company's TV analytics products result in better production, distribution, acquisition and marketing decisions, as well as accelerated SVOD platform success.

Contact Parrot Analytics

 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
DANZ: Renewables Almost Impossible In A Growing Economy

Hydrolakes in Aotearoa have had many years of low rainfall, but it is now happening more frequently. In dry years we revert to coal generation, making the transition to renewables harder. It is increasingly difficult to transition to renewables in a growing economy. Only a degrowth agenda will achieve that. More


Mercury: $220M Expansion Of Ngā Tamariki Geothermal Station

Geothermal fluid from the site is used to generate electricity with temperatures at the bottom of production wells reaching up to 290°C. The expansion will cost $220M and will increase net output by 46MW. Construction will begin in early 2024 calendar year, with first generation expected in late 2025. More


The New Zealand Initiative: Who Teaches The Teachers?

Being an effective teacher is one of the most important and difficult jobs there is. It is essential that we prepare teachers well for the classroom, but university teacher education courses lack a focus on the science of learning and primary school teachers are insufficiently prepared with content knowledge in numeracy and science. More


Green Party: Plan For Five Weeks Annual Leave

“Everyone should be able to spend quality time with their whānau and friends, but right now tens of thousands of people are working two, sometimes three, jobs just to make ends meet,” says Marama Davidson. More

Green Investment Finance: $15M Debt Facility Funds Lightyears Solar Farms

Lightyears Solar has completed construction of a 2.4MW agrivoltaic and tracked solar farm in Waiuku, the largest in NZ. Future projects include a 7MW solar farm in Ashburton and a 4.5MW solar farm in Wairarapa, focussing on mid-size, dual use solar, which allows for productive agriculture to continue beneath solar panels. More


QV: Has The Real Estate Recovery Begun?

The residential property market has experienced a modest amount of home value growth this quarter, driven primarily by first-home buyers outside of Aotearoa’s main cities. The average home increased in value by 0.5% to $893,639, marking its first quarter of positive growth since late 2021, but values continue to track downward across most of the main urban areas. More


Statistics: Visitor Arrivals Continue To Pick Up

Overseas visitor arrivals continue to rebound a year after fully opening the border, with 213,800 arrivals in July, 84% of the level in July 2019. July is the peak winter month for tourism as it coincides with the ski season and Australian school holidays. More


Horizon Research: Thieves Hit Kiwi Bank Accounts

Half a million Kiwis have fallen victim to thefts via their bank accounts and cards. Many customers don't think banks are doing enough to protect them, especially when some banks are not implementing highly-effective anti-fraud measures already used in Australia. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Get Our Free Weekly Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our Network.
 
 