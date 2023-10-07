Settlers Lifestyle Village Has Proudly Taken The Title Of “Best Large Retirement Or Lifestyle Village North Island”

For the third year running, Settlers Lifestyle Village has proudly taken the title of “Best Large Retirement or Lifestyle Village North Island” in the Aged Advisor’s coveted “People Choice Awards” category.

The Aged Advisor Awards have run since 2015 and recognise the best retirement villages in New Zealand through the collation and review of the opinions of over 8,000 residents from more than 770 villages. Settlers Lifestyle Villages team is moved by the recognition from their residents as leaders in the North Island.

Settlers Lifestyle Village centres itself around resident wellbeing, connectedness, and an active quality of life.



Settlers is known for its events and celebrations, recently hosting a 1923 Studebaker on the grounds and rolling out a red carpet to mark a resident’s special birthday. There are numerous shared spaces for relaxation and socialisation that residents love to make the most of – with one event earlier in the year featured on national television as residents delighted in festivities celebrating the King’s Coronation. A treasured World War I sword was involved!

Residents shine at Settlers Lifestyle Village through their desire to connect with each other and the world around them, participating in lifelong learning through the many educational talks and engaging with social groups in the village – one such group encourages men to combat loneliness by sharing their stories and a fine dram of whiskey together. Settlers Lifestyle Village is committed to offering something for everyone, with total peace of mind from its 24/7 emergency response nurse.

Premier Lifestyle Villages CEO Terry Middlemost says, “What means the most to our team is the fact that our residents are behind this award. In 2013, when then Prime Minister John Key opened Settlers Lifestyle Village, we knew we would always endeavour to provide the best level of care available, and a meaningful range of experiences. This award reflects the superb work of our staff and management team, who – rain, hail or shine; continue to set the highest bar for lifestyle, comfort, security, hospitality, and care in a lifestyle village.”

© Scoop Media

