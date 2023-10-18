Abstract By Design — Coming Soon To K' Rd

K’ Rd, the vibrant heart of nightlife and the creative arts in Auckland, is about to get Abstract, an 11-storey, 290-bed New York-style hotel, boutique in spirit. rich in amenity and sleek and chic in design.

Abstract sits on a ridge, by the intersection of Upper Queen Street and K’ Rd. Close to major transport hubs and motorways, it features an array of cleverly curated and flexible living areas.

Developed by Templeton Group under the leadership of Founder and CEO, Nigel McKenna, Abstract is a minimalist haven where compact rooms are complemented by generous shared spaces. Room layouts are optimised for comfort and efficiency, with high-quality finishes and thoughtful touches everywhere. Boutique-style studios and apartments contain everything guests need to make their stay cosy and comfortable.

A design-led hotel

Extensive exterior brickwork cladding visually connects the design to the Victorian and Edwardian buildings that typify K Road’s architectural heritage, while lush exterior foliage aligns the building with the green spaces to the east.

From the moment you arrive in the cobbled laneway of Abstract’s porte cochère you will recognise it as a chic urban space, designed for modern living and cleverly tailored to combine stylish intimate interiors with carefully considered utility. The laneway opens seamlessly into the lobby lounge, defined by limestone pavers, rich timber and reeded glass and framed by floor-to-ceiling glazed walls.

Amenity rich

On the ground floor the Wintergarden is a fully glazed green paved oasis, with communal tables and a central fireplace designed for year-round comfort and elegance. The space transforms from a quiet, casual sitting area into an inviting setting for hospitality or social gatherings. The adjacent Garden Terrace is a smaller open-air space with mature trees, lush plantings and casual seating, perfect for embracing sparkling spring mornings, gentle autumn days and warm summer nights. Alongside them, the Gallery is an open, flexible and creative space that takes its name, and cue, from the art galleries that line K’ Rd.

A well-equipped gym, library bar, restaurant and gallery round out the communal living environment on the ground floor. Abstract will also feature a luxury spa and rooftop club lounge with stunning views over the city to the north, Auckland Domain to the east and out to the Waitakere ranges in the west.

Round-the-clock concierge services will provide constant security and assistance when you need it, while in-hotel laundry, daily room servicing, smart TVs, unlimited Wi-Fi and well-equipped kitchenettes with in-room hobs make everyday life easy.

Where city meets soul

Abstract sits close to some of Auckland’s best and most exciting new restaurants and bars. Its aesthetic complements the exciting food, spicy entertainment, boutique shopping, art, music and all the variety of life that spills out from the constraints of the more sedate areas in Queen Street below.

“Abstract is designed to bring New York-style living to K’ Rd,” says, McKenna. “Think Brooklyn, with its spectacular views, art, music, food, green spaces, neighbourhood feel and strong sense of community.

“It sits atop the K ’Rd ridge in the heart of Auckland’s most vibrant precinct, a bustling celebration of creativity, difference, vitality and individuality. It’s a place for people gather and connect, a place where city meets soul.”

