Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Auckland Airport’s North American Air Connectivity Hit Summer Highs

Monday, 30 October 2023, 5:25 am
Press Release: Auckland Airport

New airlines and routes are bringing a boom in North American air connections at Auckland Airport, with 26% more capacity available for travellers this summer than pre-pandemic.

Auckland Airport Chief Customer Officer, Scott Tasker, said the choice of airlines and routes connecting through to a popular destination for Kiwi travellers, but also a major in-bound tourism market, was exciting.

“If we look through to January, we’ve got 27 more flights per week to North American destinations than we had back in January 2020. That really signals the level of demand out there to visit and enjoy what’s on offer in New Zealand,” he said.

“That’s come through a combination of exciting new routes like Qantas and Air New Zealand both launching non-stop connections to New York and American Airlines flying from Dallas-Fort Worth, plus new faces on existing routes.

“This summer we’ll have seven airlines flying non-stop to eight North American cities.”

Today the touch down at Auckland Airport of new arrival Delta Air Lines from Los Angeles and United Airlines beginning a new seasonal service, also on the Los Angeles route, adds more choice alongside incumbent Air New Zealand. Next month American Airlines will also begin operating a seasonal service on the Los Angeles route.

“It’s great to see some existing airline partners, like United, boost options for travellers, but having Delta touch down here for the very first time is just fantastic.

“Not only is this greater competition and choice for travellers, but many of these connections are also providing really important air cargo capacity for New Zealand’s high value exports,” Mr Tasker said.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“Fresh products like cherries, flowers and seafood rely on fast, efficient air connectivity to get out to the world. The impact of these non-stop connections from Auckland Airport to key Northern Hemisphere markets flows right out into regional New Zealand.”

 Summer (Nov-Mar) 2023/24Summer 2019/20
Air New Zealand
Chicago3/week (growing to 5/week over Christmas & New Year)Same frequency
Honolulu3/week (4/week from mid-December to mid-January)3-5/week
Houston7/week5-7/week
New York3/week (4/week from mid-December to mid-January)n/a
Los Angeles7-12/week6-8/week
San Francisco7/week5-7/week
Vancouver3-5/week in November, Daily rest of summer4-7/week
Air Canada
Vancouver

3/week in November 4/week rest of summer

Seasonal only

4/week

Seasonal only

American Airlines
Dallas-Fort Worth

daily

Seasonal only

n/a
Los Angeles

Daily 22 December to 3 March 2024

Seasonal only

daily
Delta Air Lines
Los AngelesDaily November to March. 3/week April to Octobern/a
Hawaiian Airlines
Honolulu

3/week

Suspending service for NZ winter

3-4/week
Qantas
New York4/weekn/a
United Airlines
Los Angeles

3/week in November 4/week rest of summer

Seasonal only

n/a
San Francisco7/week7/week

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Auckland Airport on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 