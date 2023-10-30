Drug Detection Dogs Offer More Efficient Workplace Drug Screening

When you think of drug detection dogs, you probably think of the police or airport security, but they are also useful in workplaces.

Resultz Group - one of New Zealand’s leading workplace drug testing providers - offers drug detection dogs as part of its range of drug testing services.

By partnering with NZ Detector Dogs, Resultz can offer a complete end-to-end drug testing service, from policy development to testing and screening.

Detector dogs are available when clients require them, and we work with NZ Detector Dogs on the site.

In a workplace screening, if a dog indicates a specific person, we'll then do a drug test on them while our van is on site.

“Drug detection dogs are a highly mobile, non-invasive option for drug screening, inspections and intelligence gathering,” says Resultz Group Managing Director Kyly Coombes.

“Providing our clients with both the reliability of our drug testing services and the effectiveness of detection dogs, our partnership with NZ Detector Dogs allows us to create the best outcomes for our clients.”

One of the main benefits of drug detection dogs is their efficiency. Using dogs is the ideal method to screen large groups of employees, as in many cases, dogs can screen whole groups of people in just a few minutes, whereas other methods might take hours or even days.

This can help to minimise disruptions to business operations.

Drug detection dogs are also highly accurate in detecting the smell of specific drugs, making them effective in detecting substances that may not be detected through traditional screening methods.

They can detect trace amounts of drugs, which means that they can detect drugs that have already been consumed but are still present in the individual's breath or sweat.

This is why drug detection dogs are often used by law enforcement agencies in drug busts and interceptions.

“By using drug detection dogs in your workplace screening, you can be sure to get faster and more accurate results,” Ms Coombes says.

“Including detection dogs as part of our service allows Resultz Group to offer a truly comprehensive range of solutions for our clients, helping us achieve our vision of creating safer workplaces.”

Resultz Group offers more than drug testing and screening: we help our clients develop drug and alcohol policies, and conduct workplace health assessments.

We also offer meth testing for residential and commercial properties.

Visit resultz.co.nz for more information about our range of services.

