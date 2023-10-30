Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Drug Detection Dogs Offer More Efficient Workplace Drug Screening

Monday, 30 October 2023, 1:57 pm
Press Release: Resultz Group

 

When you think of drug detection dogs, you probably think of the police or airport security, but they are also useful in workplaces.

Resultz Group - one of New Zealand’s leading workplace drug testing providers - offers drug detection dogs as part of its range of drug testing services.

By partnering with NZ Detector Dogs, Resultz can offer a complete end-to-end drug testing service, from policy development to testing and screening.

Detector dogs are available when clients require them, and we work with NZ Detector Dogs on the site.

In a workplace screening, if a dog indicates a specific person, we'll then do a drug test on them while our van is on site.

“Drug detection dogs are a highly mobile, non-invasive option for drug screening, inspections and intelligence gathering,” says Resultz Group Managing Director Kyly Coombes.

“Providing our clients with both the reliability of our drug testing services and the effectiveness of detection dogs, our partnership with NZ Detector Dogs allows us to create the best outcomes for our clients.”

One of the main benefits of drug detection dogs is their efficiency. Using dogs is the ideal method to screen large groups of employees, as in many cases, dogs can screen whole groups of people in just a few minutes, whereas other methods might take hours or even days.

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

This can help to minimise disruptions to business operations.

Drug detection dogs are also highly accurate in detecting the smell of specific drugs, making them effective in detecting substances that may not be detected through traditional screening methods.

They can detect trace amounts of drugs, which means that they can detect drugs that have already been consumed but are still present in the individual's breath or sweat.

This is why drug detection dogs are often used by law enforcement agencies in drug busts and interceptions.

“By using drug detection dogs in your workplace screening, you can be sure to get faster and more accurate results,” Ms Coombes says.

“Including detection dogs as part of our service allows Resultz Group to offer a truly comprehensive range of solutions for our clients, helping us achieve our vision of creating safer workplaces.”

Resultz Group offers more than drug testing and screening: we help our clients develop drug and alcohol policies, and conduct workplace health assessments.

We also offer meth testing for residential and commercial properties.

Visit resultz.co.nz for more information about our range of services.

© Scoop Media

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Resultz Group on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Statistics NZ: Employment Indicators For August

Changes in the seasonally adjusted filled jobs for August 2023 month (compared with July) were: all industries up 0.2% (5,735 jobs) to 2.39 million filled jobs; primary industries down 1.5% (1,572 jobs): goods-producing industries up 0.6% (2,869 jobs); service industries up 0.2%(4,388 jobs). More


Statistics NZ: Food Prices Increase 8%

Food prices were 8% higher in September 2023 than last year. “The largest contributing food group was grocery food, which includes non-perishables and dairy products. Fresh eggs, potato crisps, and lollies were the largest drivers within grocery food,” says James Mitchell. More


Trade Me Property: More Demand Than Supply For New Zealand Tenants

There is currently greater demand for rental properties than what is available. Although NZ’s median weekly rent has held steady at $620 since June, there are fewer rentals than people looking. Listings onsite were down 16% year-on-year in September, while enquiries were up 11%. More

Privacy Commissioner: CCTV & School Bathrooms

Schools concerned about bathroom behaviour have been calling OPC asking if they can install CCTV networks in children and young people’s bathrooms to deter negative behaviour such as vaping and bullying. "Bathrooms are highly sensitive zones for privacy and there’s some clear points that schools need to consider first," says Michael Webster. More


FMA: Lessons Learned From Barry Kloogh Ponzi

The FMA today published a report on the findings of its inquiries following the Barry Kloogh fraud brought to trial by the SFO. Kloogh was found guilty, convicted, and sentenced to eight years and ten months imprisonment after admitting to false accounting, false statements by promoters, theft, obtaining by deception, and forgery. More


Joe Public Relations: Workers Say Employers Aren't Doing Enough To Protect Planet

Over 2/3 two-thirds of NZ workers say their employers aren’t doing enough to care for the environment, with 19% of employees confirming their employer could do more, and 54% saying none of their expectations are being met when it comes to their employer’s sustainability practices. More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 