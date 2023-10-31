Fonterra CFO Neil Beaumont To Leave Co-op
Tuesday, 31 October 2023, 3:02 pm
Press Release: Fonterra
Fonterra has today announced that Chief Financial Officer
Neil Beaumont is leaving the Co-operative.
Simon Till,
who has most recently held the role of Fonterra’s Director
Capital Markets, will take up the position of acting Chief
Financial Officer while recruitment for a permanent CFO is
underway.
Neil joined the Co-operative in February
2023 and his last day will be the 3rd of
November.
