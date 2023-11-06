Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
SENZ Celebrates Digital Growth Following Rugby World Cup Coverage

Monday, 6 November 2023, 12:55 pm
Press Release: SENZ


SENZ, New Zealand's premier sports media network, continues to reach an expanding digital audience, with exceptional digital growth achieved throughout October.

This growth includes a remarkable 4.5M digital video views across SENZ’s platforms, solidifying SENZ's status as the go-to destination for sports news and analysis.

With the All Blacks' outstanding performance throughout the Rugby World Cup, falling just short of a fourth victory, and interest in the Blackcaps' Cricket World Cup campaign, sports fans have turned to SENZ for all the latest insights.

Additional highlights from SENZ’s October digital results include:

  • Achieving SENZ’s largest social media audience, with 51k followers across SENZ’s social media platforms.
  • Over 60k unique NZ users across the SEN app and website
  • 8M social media impressions from SENZ’s social accounts including Facebook, X, Instagram and TikTok.


SENZ Program Manager Reuben Bradley said: "It has been a thrilling time to be a sports fan in New Zealand, as we rode the wave with the All Blacks at Rugby World Cup 2023. It also wasn’t that long ago that the One New Zealand Warriors took us on a similarly exciting journey deep into the playoffs.

“Now we’re right behind the Blackcaps as they look to go one better in India at the ODI Cricket World Cup.

“We're delighted that fans at home and abroad are turning to SENZ for the latest news, analysis, and insight, and we'll continue to give it to them across all our different channels."

