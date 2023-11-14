Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Company-X Wins Contract To Build Flight Deck Officer Training Simulation For Royal New Zealand Navy

Tuesday, 14 November 2023, 2:21 pm
Press Release: Company-X

Company-X, a leading provider of training simulation solutions, has been awarded a contract to build a Flight Deck Officer (FDO) training simulation for the Royal New Zealand Navy (RNZN).

Company-X will use virtual reality headsets and artificial intelligence (AI) technology in the simulation that will train flight deck officers already versed in theory on how to land helicopters on a frigate’s flight deck safely and efficiently.

The simulation will feature a variety of real-world training scenarios in changing sea states.

The simulation is expected to be delivered in mid-2024 and will be used to train officers for the RNZN’s Anzac-class frigates HMNZS Te Kaha and HMNZS Te Mana.

Company-X expertise includes simulation, mixed reality, system emulation, and gamified training.

"We are honoured to have been awarded the contract to build this new training simulation," said Company-X Head of Simulation Lance Bauerfeind.

"This is a testament to our expertise in developing and delivering cutting-edge training solutions. We know that this simulation will assist the Royal New Zealand Navy in providing the best possible training to their FDOs," added Company-X co-founder David Hallett.

Company-X has previously built training simulations for DeLaval, First Gas, Independent Verification Services and WorkSafe.

About Company-X

Company-X’s reputation is built on designing and building tools that help clients make evidence-based decisions.

The software specialist is renowned for creating solutions that consolidate asset, financial and other statistical information from a range of sources to provide insights into performance.

Company-X supports clients to improve the quality of business-critical data for effective decision making.

Company-X builds highly skilled, tightly knit, self-managing, and co-located teams. Its analysts, architects, designers, developers, testers, and project managers stay with projects from beginning to end and deliver quality software quickly.

Clients include New Zealand government agencies, multinational organisations, and infrastructure businesses.

Co-founded by directors David Hallett and Jeremy Hughes, Company-X is celebrating a decade of business in 2023.

Company-X has won many awards:

  • Company-X won an ExportNZ Top Tech Companies of 2022 award.
  • Company-X won the Best Professional Service Innovation Award in the Hamilton Central Business Association Central Business District Awards 2021
  • Company-X software quality assurance tester Jes Elliott won the Reseller News Women in ICT (Information and Communication Technology) 2021 Rising Star Award.
  • The Independent Software Vendor Award at the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2020 for state-of-the-art software that turns text into human-like audio files at a fraction of the cost of booking a voice artist, recording studio and sound engineer.
  • The Independent Software Vendor Award at the Reseller News Innovation Awards 2019 for a hands-free auditing application developed for AsureQuality.
  • The Service Excellence and Global Operator awards at the Westpac Waikato Business Awards in 2018.
  • The Services Exporter of the Year category at the Air New Zealand Cargo ExportNZ Awards 2017.
  • The Homegrown Innovators Independent Software Vendors Award at the Reseller News ICT Industry Awards 2017.
  • The Roading Asset Management Innovation Award at the Road Infrastructure Management Forum in 2017 for the One Network Road Classification Performance Measures Reporting Tool built for the New Zealand transport sector.

