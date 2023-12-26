Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Five Tips For Shopping The 2023 Boxing Day Sales

Tuesday, 26 December 2023, 7:03 am
Press Release: Consumer NZ

Consumer NZ shares 5 tips to help New Zealanders spend smarter and navigate the frantic marketing frenzy this Boxing Day.

1. Shop carefully

The Consumer Guarantees Act (CGA) provides great consumer protection, but doesn’t require retailers to provide a refund if you buy something and change your mind about it.

“It’s easy to get swept up in a buying frenzy when something on special catches your eye,” said Jessica Walker, Consumer communications and campaigns manager.

“Once you’ve bought it, the retailer is not obliged to provide you with a refund just because you change your mind or your circumstances change. But check with the store, as some have generous returns policies.”

2. Don’t fall for the hype

Walker wants to warn shoppers that promotions are often not what they seem.

“Don’t fall for a massive discount on a ‘usual’ price without checking the ‘usual’ price. The actual savings could be very different from the advertised offering,“ says Walker.

“Different stores will have different ‘usual’ prices, too. Check out PriceSpy and PriceMe to gauge the real value of any items that catch your eye.”

3. Don't believe the disclaimers

Limitations or blanket disclaimers on sale items like “no refunds” or “no exchanges” are misleading.

“Whether you purchase an item on sale or not, you have rights under both the Consumer Guarantees Act (CGA) and the Fair Trading Act (FTA). We think a store that displays a ‘no refunds’ sign is breaching the FTA.”

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“If you get your heavily discounted air fryer home on Boxing Day and it doesn’t work, you are entitled to a refund – even if the retailer said ‘no refunds’.”

4. Don’t waste your money on warranties

Under the CGA, manufacturers and retailers must guarantee the products they sell. This includes guaranteeing that goods are of acceptable quality and fit for their purpose.

“If your product develops a fault when it’s still reasonably new, the retailer is required to sort the problem – even if the manufacturer’s warranty has expired,” says Walker.

"You’re already covered. Say no to extended warranties, and don’t be fobbed off by a store trying to tell you a product is out of warranty.”

5. Know your consumer rights

Research from the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment found that almost 50% of 18-26-year-olds are likely to leave a complaint unresolved due to gaps in consumer knowledge.

“The CGA gives people powerful rights, but we can’t exercise them if we don’t know about them.

“For example, if your new washing machine won’t work properly, you can claim for laundry costs or the cost of hiring a replacement machine while your machine is being fixed.

“The act also applies to goods you hire and gifts, too. If you’re gifted something, you have the same rights as if you bought it yourself, and you can seek redress directly for any problem. However, you will need a gift receipt or proof of purchase.

“If you buy a product knowing about an existing fault, such as buying a ‘second’, you can’t then ask the retailer to fix the problem.

“Get to know your rights under the CGA using our handy explainer so you’re confident exercising them.”

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Consumer NZ on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
Commerce Commission: Telcos Need To Improve Transparency On Pricing And Coverage

New draft Guidelines issued by the Commerce Commission would require telecommunications providers to be more transparent about their prices and coverage so that Kiwi consumers can make better comparisons and choices... More


FMA: MAS To Pay $2.1M Penalty For Making False Representations

Following proceedings brought by the FMA, MAS has been ordered to pay a $2.1M penalty for making false and/or misleading representations to some customers. MAS admitted failing to correctly apply multi-policy discounts and no claims bonus discounts to some customers, failing to correctly apply inflation adjustments on some customer policies, and miscalculating benefit payments... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

IAG: Call On New Government To Prioritise Flood Resilience

The economic toll of our summer of storms continues to mount, with insurance payouts now topping $1B, second only to the Christchurch earthquakes. AMI, State, & NZI have released the latest Wild Weather Tracker, which reveals 51,000 claims for the North Island floods & Cyclone Gabrielle, of which 99% (motor), 97% (contents), and 93% (home) of claims have now been settled... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 