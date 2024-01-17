Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Isuzu Trucks Once Again ‘Number One’ Truck Brand In New Zealand

Wednesday, 17 January 2024, 11:56 am
Press Release: Isuzu

Isuzu Trucks New Zealand is back in top spot on the truck sales charts, with year-end data confirming the popular brand outsold all competitors to regain the Number One position for 2023.

“It’s been a challenging few years, especially with COVID disruptions and significant pressure on the supply chain, but 2023 has proven to be a turning point as we have been able to focus on delivering the best possible transport solutions to our customers,” said Dave Ballantyne, General Manager of Isuzu Trucks New Zealand.

“As a brand, we would like to thank the customers who have supported Isuzu Trucks and dealers through this time, the dealers for their hard work and also the strong support we get from Isuzu Japan.”

Isuzu Trucks New Zealand saw sales growth of 8.7% year over year, with the 1,240 trucks registered equating to 16% market share, according to the registration information released by the Motor Industry Association for truck models greater than 3,500kg GVM.

“Isuzu is renowned for offering a wide portfolio of fit-for-purpose trucks that are used in many applications ranging from supermarket home delivery vehicles, construction and rural use through to freight haulage,” said Mr Ballantyne.

“The 2023 result is credit to the quality of our product and the outstanding efforts of our dealer partners.”

The result caps off a year of significant achievements for the brand, one which saw the launch of the new ‘Ready to Work’ range of N Series Trucks, a volunteering initiative undertaken by the Isuzu Trucks New Zealand Head Office team, rounded out with an outstanding ‘best ever’ performance by the New Zealand team at the I1GP global technician competition in Japan.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Isuzu on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 