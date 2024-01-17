Isuzu Trucks Once Again ‘Number One’ Truck Brand In New Zealand

Isuzu Trucks New Zealand is back in top spot on the truck sales charts, with year-end data confirming the popular brand outsold all competitors to regain the Number One position for 2023.

“It’s been a challenging few years, especially with COVID disruptions and significant pressure on the supply chain, but 2023 has proven to be a turning point as we have been able to focus on delivering the best possible transport solutions to our customers,” said Dave Ballantyne, General Manager of Isuzu Trucks New Zealand.

“As a brand, we would like to thank the customers who have supported Isuzu Trucks and dealers through this time, the dealers for their hard work and also the strong support we get from Isuzu Japan.”

Isuzu Trucks New Zealand saw sales growth of 8.7% year over year, with the 1,240 trucks registered equating to 16% market share, according to the registration information released by the Motor Industry Association for truck models greater than 3,500kg GVM.

“Isuzu is renowned for offering a wide portfolio of fit-for-purpose trucks that are used in many applications ranging from supermarket home delivery vehicles, construction and rural use through to freight haulage,” said Mr Ballantyne.

“The 2023 result is credit to the quality of our product and the outstanding efforts of our dealer partners.”

The result caps off a year of significant achievements for the brand, one which saw the launch of the new ‘Ready to Work’ range of N Series Trucks, a volunteering initiative undertaken by the Isuzu Trucks New Zealand Head Office team, rounded out with an outstanding ‘best ever’ performance by the New Zealand team at the I1GP global technician competition in Japan.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

© Scoop Media

