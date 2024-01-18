Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Jumpflex Wins ‘best Trampolines’ Brand 2024 In ProductReview.com.au Awards

Thursday, 18 January 2024, 9:16 am
Press Release: Jumpflex

 

Jumpflex Trampolines has been awarded the prestigious Best Trampolines award for 2024 from ProductReview.com.au in Australia. This accolade underscores Jumpflex’s commitment to excellence, with an impressive customer satisfaction rating for both product quality and customer service.

ProductReview.com.au awarded Jumpflex a remarkable 4.7 out of 5 across product quality and customer service. This recognition reflected the dedicated efforts across all levels of the organisation to support customers, capping off a successful year for the company as it launched a new range of trampoline models and accessories into the Australian market - including delivering the first ever weld free, bolt free trampoline, winning multiple design awards.

This year, from over 68,000 eligible nominations across 370 industries/categories, just 700 products were selected as winners of the ProductReview.com.au awards for 2024. These winners represent outstanding purchasing choices available to Australian consumers in 2023.

Matt Tubbs, co-founder and CEO of Jumpflex, said, “I am immensely proud of our company’s customer-centric approach. It’s crucial to us that we provide a seamless and positive experience for all our customers. Importantly, this achievement couldn’t have happened without the diligent efforts of our customer support team.

“We take pride in our staff who embody our commitment to delivering exceptional customer experiences. The consistent praise in our reviews for reliable, professional, and prompt service underlines the importance of these aspects to our customers and reaffirms Jumpflex’s commitment to maintaining high standards.”

