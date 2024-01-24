Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
Wētā FX Work Recognised With Oscar Nomination

Wednesday, 24 January 2024, 1:17 pm
Weta FX

24 January 2024, Wellington. Wētā FX has woken up to the news their work has received an Academy Award® nomination this morning.

Wētā FX received a nomination in the Best Visual Effects category, with VFX Supervisor Guy Williams nominated for ‘Guardians of the Galaxy, Vol. 3’. Wētā’s work on the film included creating the colossal 3.5km wide Arête ship, Counter Earth environment, and a memorable ‘Oner’ battle sequence onboard the Arête, which required 18 separate shots to be stitched together to the soundtrack of Beastie Boys’ ‘No Sleep Till Brooklyn’.

It is also the first time a project Wētā FX worked on has been nominated for an Academy Award® for Best Animated Short Film. ‘WAR IS OVER! Inspired by the Music of John & Yoko’ is an innovative short film, helmed by Writer / Director Dave Mullins and Producer Brad Booker of ElectroLeague, and Executive Producers Sean Ono Lennon and Yoko Ono. The film boasts a distinctive, painterly animation style, which was created using Real Time rendering in Unreal Engine.

‘We are incredibly proud to have projects we have worked on recognised by the Academy, particularly our peers in the Visual Effects branch’ says David Conley, Executive VFX Producer at Wētā FX.

‘This morning’s news reflects the creativity, fresh thinking, and hard work put in by our crew across the company, and we are delighted to celebrate the nominations with our clients and everyone here at Wētā FX.’

The 96th Academy Awards® ceremony will take place on Monday 11 March (NZ) at the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood, Los Angeles.

