Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Empowering New Zealand Farmers With Protective Cropping Solution

Saturday, 27 January 2024, 7:23 pm
Press Release: Hugh Grant

Farmers face various challenges, among them pests, diseases, strong winds, storms, hailstones, snow, etc. Such challenges hinder them from getting the best from their crops. New Zealand’s harsh climatic conditions make it hard for farmers to maintain premium quality for their vegetable and fruit crops. However, the good news is that you can partner with companies like Empak for better farming systems. Empak focuses on empowering New Zealand farmers with the best protective cropping solutions. These solutions protect your crops from damage from birds, winds, hail, pests, frost, and so on. This article discusses various protective crop cover options and how they can improve productivity in farming.

Shade Cloth

Shade cloths come in handy to guarantee a successful growing season for New Zealand farmers. Typically, these cloths are made of woven polypropylene fabrics, thus offering shade for various crops. Shade cloths are popularly used to protect the crops from excessive light. The farmers will consider the local climate and plant's light needs to determine the required light diffusion percentage. In addition, these crop covers offer your crops UV protection while keeping the environment cool. Also, they enhance the crop’s ventilation while lowering water usage.

Galvanized Cables

Galvanized cables are utilized in numerous industries, among them the agricultural sector. These cables are strong and durable, thus making them a great protective crop cover option. Farmers in New Zealand utilize these cables to fence their crop fields. Thus, this keeps the crops safe from being invaded by animals that may destroy them. Besides keeping away animals, galvanized cables also keep unauthorized people away from your crop field; thus, there is no vandalism. In addition to providing protection, galvanized wires can be used for crop supports, thus allowing them to grow to their full potential. As a result, farmers will realize increased yields from their farms.

Walk-In Tunnels

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

Walk-in tunnels involve temporary structures usually constructed using bamboo or GI pipes. The covers used in these tunnels are usually determined by the season of the proposed cultivation. Nevertheless, walk-in tunnels are popularly used in farming flower seedlings and vegetables. The advantages you will reap from these crop protective solutions include protection from pests, insects, and harsh weather conditions. Additionally, farmers get increased yields even when farming during the off-season.

Windbreaks

Strong winds can cause damage to various crops, including broken branches, shredding leaves, etc. Windbreaks include effective barriers used to redirect and reduce wind. Windbreaks include annual or perennial grasses, crops, shrubs, trees, and fences. Reducing wind in your farming area helps modify the microclimate or environmental conditions of the sheltered section. In addition to protecting your crops, windbreaks also help protect your soil, thus allowing your crops to have the best nutrients. As a result, you will enjoy better productivity from your farm produce.

Netting

Netting is one of New Zealand farmers' most cost-effective and eco-friendly ways to protect their crops. This protective crop cover solution offers protection against poultry, birds, hailstones, pests, and sun rays, which can damage your crops, thus reducing their productivity. You can check out Empak for the best customized protective cropping solutions.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Hugh Grant on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 