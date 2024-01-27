Empowering New Zealand Farmers With Protective Cropping Solution

Farmers face various challenges, among them pests, diseases, strong winds, storms, hailstones, snow, etc. Such challenges hinder them from getting the best from their crops. New Zealand’s harsh climatic conditions make it hard for farmers to maintain premium quality for their vegetable and fruit crops. However, the good news is that you can partner with companies like Empak for better farming systems. Empak focuses on empowering New Zealand farmers with the best protective cropping solutions. These solutions protect your crops from damage from birds, winds, hail, pests, frost, and so on. This article discusses various protective crop cover options and how they can improve productivity in farming.

Shade Cloth

Shade cloths come in handy to guarantee a successful growing season for New Zealand farmers. Typically, these cloths are made of woven polypropylene fabrics, thus offering shade for various crops. Shade cloths are popularly used to protect the crops from excessive light. The farmers will consider the local climate and plant's light needs to determine the required light diffusion percentage. In addition, these crop covers offer your crops UV protection while keeping the environment cool. Also, they enhance the crop’s ventilation while lowering water usage.

Galvanized Cables

Galvanized cables are utilized in numerous industries, among them the agricultural sector. These cables are strong and durable, thus making them a great protective crop cover option. Farmers in New Zealand utilize these cables to fence their crop fields. Thus, this keeps the crops safe from being invaded by animals that may destroy them. Besides keeping away animals, galvanized cables also keep unauthorized people away from your crop field; thus, there is no vandalism. In addition to providing protection, galvanized wires can be used for crop supports, thus allowing them to grow to their full potential. As a result, farmers will realize increased yields from their farms.

Walk-In Tunnels

Walk-in tunnels involve temporary structures usually constructed using bamboo or GI pipes. The covers used in these tunnels are usually determined by the season of the proposed cultivation. Nevertheless, walk-in tunnels are popularly used in farming flower seedlings and vegetables. The advantages you will reap from these crop protective solutions include protection from pests, insects, and harsh weather conditions. Additionally, farmers get increased yields even when farming during the off-season.

Windbreaks

Strong winds can cause damage to various crops, including broken branches, shredding leaves, etc. Windbreaks include effective barriers used to redirect and reduce wind. Windbreaks include annual or perennial grasses, crops, shrubs, trees, and fences. Reducing wind in your farming area helps modify the microclimate or environmental conditions of the sheltered section. In addition to protecting your crops, windbreaks also help protect your soil, thus allowing your crops to have the best nutrients. As a result, you will enjoy better productivity from your farm produce.

Netting

Netting is one of New Zealand farmers' most cost-effective and eco-friendly ways to protect their crops. This protective crop cover solution offers protection against poultry, birds, hailstones, pests, and sun rays, which can damage your crops, thus reducing their productivity. You can check out Empak for the best customized protective cropping solutions.

