Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Waikato Sharemilker Sentenced On Tax And COVID Support Fraud

Wednesday, 7 February 2024, 1:02 pm
Press Release: Inland Revenue Department

A Waikato sharemilker who used COVID support money on online gambling was sentenced to nine months home detention at a court appearance this month.

Gordon Kenneth Morris was sentenced in the Hamilton District Court on 1 February.

He was charged with submitting fraudulent applications for Small Business Cashflow Scheme loans and Resurgence Support Payments, as well as false GST and income tax returns.

The Small Business Cashflow Loan (SBCS) scheme was introduced in 2020 to support small businesses who were adversely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.

In February 2021, the Government introduced the Resurgence Support Payment (RSP) scheme to provide grants to businesses that were adversely affected by the raise in the alert levels during the pandemic.

The SBCS and RSP schemes were implemented under urgency using a “High Trust” application model to ensure businesses could access funds to support the business quickly.

Morris’s companies received $27,200 of SBCS money. $8,800 in RSP applications was declined.

An analysis of his and his wife’s bank statements showed their income was grossly understated and expenses overstated, causing significant income tax and GST discrepancies of $109,565 and $103,012 respectively. There had been no business activity since January 2020.

The bank statement analysis also showed that the funds obtained from the SBCL scheme and wage subsidies were withdrawn in cash and spent on online gambling. In total, Morris and his wife spent $336,465 in online casinos between 1 April 2018 and 20 October 2020.

As part of the sentence, Morris has been ordered to attend counselling and a Salvation Army Oasis programme and pay reparations of $20 per week.

Morris has previous dishonesty convictions but his lawyer told the court they should be treated as historic and noted that Morris had undertaken courses to address his gambling

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Inland Revenue Department on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 


GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices In Relation To The NZNO Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the New Zealand Nurses Organisation (NZNO) lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in early December 2023... More


SPADA: Global Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation And Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world are standing together to release a joint statement... More



Avast: Fake E-shops Exploit Post-Christmas Sales

Researchers at Avast have found that more than 4,000 fake e-shops trying to exploit the post-Christmas sales and discount season. Avast, a leading digital security and privacy brand of Gen, has found the e-shops mimic well-known fashion brands such as Converse, Guess, Kate Spade, Stussy, Toms, Ugg, Zara and others... More

KiwiRail: Statement On Project iReX

The KiwiRail Board was yesterday advised by the Government that it has decided not to provide further funding for the Inter-Island Resilient Connection (iReX) project. Unfortunately, we cannot proceed without further Government funding. We respect the Governmentâ€™s role as shareholder and funder to make this decision... More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 