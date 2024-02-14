Leader In Circular Economy Appointed To New Zealand Green Building Council Board

Chief Sustainability Officer and Executive Director of Phoenix Metalman Recycling, Hilary West-Reeve has been voted onto the Board at the 2023 Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday.

Each Board member represents one of the five membership categories: Construction and supply, Research and policy, Consultants, Property, and Occupiers. Board members are nominated and voted in by NZGBC members. To maintain good governance, there are also two independent directors appointed by the Board.

Hilary fills the Construction and Supply representative position on the NZGBC Board after the retirement of leading architect Patrick Clifford.

“The New Zealand Green Building Council are re-shaping the construction sector to achieve climate positive outcomes. I’m looking forward to contributing to the strategic direction and achieving lower carbon healthier homes, buildings and communities. As long-time members and supporters of the NZGBC, I’m excited to work with the board and more closely with the NZGBC team,” says Hilary West-Reeve.

A commercial architect for over 30 years designing sustainable buildings within New Zealand’s commercial, industrial and manufacturing sectors, Hilary’s work has evolved to focus on the circular economy. Hilary has spent the last 4 years owning and leading Phoenix, an award winning New Zealand nationwide circular economy services business. Hilary is an advisor on the NZGBC’s Expert Reference Panel for Construction & Waste, vice chair of the Sustainable Steel Council, and an Industry Advisory Group (IAG) committee member for HERA.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

“We’re thrilled to welcome Hilary to the Board. Hilary is a passionate sustainability advocate and well respected within the industry. Her passion, leadership and sector knowledge will be invaluable as we work to transform New Zealand’s built environment for a lower carbon future,” says NZGBC Board chair Brendon Dwyer.

Dean of the Faculty of Architecture and Design Innovation at Victoria University Robyn Phipps has also been appointed for another three year term representing the Research and Policy group. Robyn has extensively researched universal and low carbon design, ventilation, the performance of buildings, adaption for climate change, embedded solar technologies, and is dedicated to creating environments that promote wellbeing for occupants and construction workers.

“I’m grateful to continue working closely with the NZGBC. The built environment is 20% of New Zealand’s emissions. There’s a huge opportunity for us to shape a more sustainable, healthy built environment, and provide vital leadership for the industry to upskill, take up better standards, and deliver better outcomes for New Zealanders,” Robyn says.

The 2024 Board is made up of chair Brendon Dwyer (Consultants), Hilary West-Reeve (Construction & Supply), Jane Holland (Independent), Murray Robertson (Construction & Supply), Paula Bennett (Property), Robyn Phipps (Research & Policy), and Simon Neale (Occupiers).

A second independent director position remains vacant after the retirement of Board member Jeff Samasoni in 2023, and will be filled by the Board during the course of the year.

© Scoop Media

