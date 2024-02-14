Scoop has an Ethical Paywall
License needed for work use Register

Video | Agriculture | Confidence | Economy | Energy | Employment | Finance | Media | Property | RBNZ | Science | SOEs | Tax | Technology | Telecoms | Tourism | Transport | Search

 

Leader In Circular Economy Appointed To New Zealand Green Building Council Board

Wednesday, 14 February 2024, 11:10 am
Press Release: Green Building Council

Chief Sustainability Officer and Executive Director of Phoenix Metalman Recycling, Hilary West-Reeve has been voted onto the Board at the 2023 Annual General Meeting held on Tuesday.

Each Board member represents one of the five membership categories: Construction and supply, Research and policy, Consultants, Property, and Occupiers. Board members are nominated and voted in by NZGBC members. To maintain good governance, there are also two independent directors appointed by the Board.

Hilary fills the Construction and Supply representative position on the NZGBC Board after the retirement of leading architect Patrick Clifford.

“The New Zealand Green Building Council are re-shaping the construction sector to achieve climate positive outcomes. I’m looking forward to contributing to the strategic direction and achieving lower carbon healthier homes, buildings and communities. As long-time members and supporters of the NZGBC, I’m excited to work with the board and more closely with the NZGBC team,” says Hilary West-Reeve.

A commercial architect for over 30 years designing sustainable buildings within New Zealand’s commercial, industrial and manufacturing sectors, Hilary’s work has evolved to focus on the circular economy. Hilary has spent the last 4 years owning and leading Phoenix, an award winning New Zealand nationwide circular economy services business. Hilary is an advisor on the NZGBC’s Expert Reference Panel for Construction & Waste, vice chair of the Sustainable Steel Council, and an Industry Advisory Group (IAG) committee member for HERA.

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Are you getting our free newsletter?

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Hilary to the Board. Hilary is a passionate sustainability advocate and well respected within the industry. Her passion, leadership and sector knowledge will be invaluable as we work to transform New Zealand’s built environment for a lower carbon future,” says NZGBC Board chair Brendon Dwyer.

Dean of the Faculty of Architecture and Design Innovation at Victoria University Robyn Phipps has also been appointed for another three year term representing the Research and Policy group. Robyn has extensively researched universal and low carbon design, ventilation, the performance of buildings, adaption for climate change, embedded solar technologies, and is dedicated to creating environments that promote wellbeing for occupants and construction workers.

“I’m grateful to continue working closely with the NZGBC. The built environment is 20% of New Zealand’s emissions. There’s a huge opportunity for us to shape a more sustainable, healthy built environment, and provide vital leadership for the industry to upskill, take up better standards, and deliver better outcomes for New Zealanders,” Robyn says.

The 2024 Board is made up of chair Brendon Dwyer (Consultants), Hilary West-Reeve (Construction & Supply), Jane Holland (Independent), Murray Robertson (Construction & Supply), Paula Bennett (Property), Robyn Phipps (Research & Policy), and Simon Neale (Occupiers).

A second independent director position remains vacant after the retirement of Board member Jeff Samasoni in 2023, and will be filled by the Board during the course of the year.

© Scoop Media

Advertisement - scroll to continue reading

Did you know Scoop has an Ethical Paywall?

If you're using Scoop for work, your organisation needs to pay a small license fee with Scoop Pro. We think that's fair, because your organisation is benefiting from using our news resources. In return, we'll also give your team access to pro news tools and keep Scoop free for personal use, because public access to news is important!

Go to Scoop Pro Find out more

Find more from Green Building Council on InfoPages.
 
 
 
Business Headlines | Sci-Tech Headlines

BUSINESS, SCIENCE & TECH


 
GenPro: General Practices Begin Issuing Clause 14 Notices

GenPro has been copied into a rising number of Clause 14 notices issued since the NZNO lodged its Primary Practice Pay Equity Claim against General Practice employers in December 2023.More

SPADA: Screen Industry Unites For Streaming Platform Regulation & Intellectual Property Protections

In an unprecedented international collaboration, representatives of screen producing organisations from around the world have released a joint statement.More

work Join Scoop Pro
 
Submit News
 
person_add Become a Member
 
 
 
 
 

InfoPages News Channels

Inventory Management
 
 

LATEST HEADLINES

  • BUSINESS
  • SCI-TECH
 
 
 

Join Our Free Newsletter

Subscribe to Scoop’s 'The Catch Up' our free weekly newsletter sent to your inbox every Monday with stories from across our network.
 
 
 