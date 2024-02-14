PillDrop Pharmacy Launches PillDrop Pets: Affordable Pet Medications Nationwide

Today marks a significant milestone for PillDrop Pharmacy as it proudly announces the launch of its new division, PillDrop Pets. This expansion is a testament to PillDrop's commitment to providing quality healthcare solutions not only for humans but also for our beloved furry companions.

Affordable Pet Medications, Delivered Nationwide

PillDrop Pets is set to revolutionize the pet pharmacy landscape by offering a wide range of affordable medications for pets, delivered right to the doorstep of pet owners across Aotearoa. The convenience of having medications delivered directly to their homes allows pet parents to focus on what matters most – the health and well-being of their cherished pets.

"We understand the deep bond between pet owners and their animals, and PillDrop Pets is our way of extending our commitment to accessible healthcare to the entire family, including the four-legged members," says Suzanne Burge, co-founder of PillDrop.

Pet Prescriptions with No Price Games

Our mission is to make quality pet medications more accessible and cost-effective. We understand the financial strain that can come with caring for a beloved pet, and PillDrop Pets aims to alleviate that burden by providing the exact same medications prescribed by veterinarians at a more affordable price. With us, pet owners can rest assured that they are getting the best value for their money without compromising on the health and well-being of their cherished companions.

Say goodbye to huge mark-ups and price games to make accessing the right pet medication simpler and much more affordable. Your vet simply needs to send your original prescription straight to PillDrop Pharmacy at email delivery@pilldrop.co.nz and the team will take care of the rest. Easy.

"We believe that every pet deserves the best care, and cost should never be a barrier to providing that care. PillDrop Pets is committed to offering affordable pet medications without compromising on quality," adds, Suzanne.

Why PillDrop Pets?

Competitive Pricing: PillDrop Pets offers a range of pet medications at competitive and transparent prices.

Nationwide Delivery: Pet owners can enjoy the convenience of having medications delivered to their doorstep, no matter where they are in the country.

Customer-Centric Approach: PillDrop Pets is dedicated to providing an exceptional customer experience, with a focus on transparency, affordability, and reliability.

About PillDrop Pharmacy:

PillDrop Pharmacy is a full-service pharmacy specialising in hassle-free access to medication by offering personalised, dose-sorted prescriptions delivered directly to customers' homes. With the launch of PillDrop Pets, the company extends its expertise to cater to the health and wellness needs of the furry members of the family.

For more information about PillDrop Pets and to explore the range of affordable pet medications, please visit https://pilldroppets.co.nz.

